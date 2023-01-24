Read full article on original website
City Farmers’ Market accepting proposals, applications for vending spaces at 2023 Saturday Market
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks and Recreation is seeking proposals from local businesses, organizations and individuals to manage food and beverage artisan stands, or food truck/push cart vending stands, at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings during the 2023 Market season. The Farmers’ Market uses a request...
wbiw.com
Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day
BEDFORD – All City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, 2023 in observance of Presidents’ Day. TASC buses will not be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled Monday, February 20th. Recycle Routes will be picked up on Tuesday,...
wbiw.com
Local nonprofits receive $500,000 in donations from St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation
BEDFORD – With the closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, the St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation, which raised funds for special projects at the hospital, is disbursing its final cash assets to Lawrence County nonprofits. Six nonprofits will receive a share of the remaining $500,000 held by St....
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained
The occurrence is “something unusual,” according to the National Weather Service.
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers Room 115 of the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. On the agenda:
leoweekly.com
This Gorgeous Southern Indiana House Has A Secret Vault [PHOTOS]
Peer closely into the basement of this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Southern Indiana home and you'll find yourself staring at your very own vault. Pop all your trinkets into one place, and never feel the need to reveal their value to visitors again. On a serious note, this house is a real...
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office closed today due to no heat
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office is closed again today. According to Treasurer Jody Edwards, the office is closed due to having no heat. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Edwards said.
wbiw.com
Chamber’s Success School announces 2023 Educator of the Year Award winners
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Success School is proud to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards. For over two decades, The Chamber’s Success School has championed excellence in education with the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best teachers and programs in accredited schools across Monroe County. This year eight educators, one educational program, and one-lifetime achievement recipient will be honored in a community celebration at the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards to be held on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, Shreve Hall.
Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested
With the help of K9s, Edinburgh police recovered 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana.
shelbycountypost.com
Wilson is District 6 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Nick Wilson has been selected as the 2022 District 6 Officer of the Year. District 6 includes Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe counties. Wilson is assigned to Hendricks County where he has served since 2018. Before transferring, he served in Marion County.
Fox 59
Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute
INDIANAPOLIS – Light wintry precipitation is expected overnight and this may lead to a few slick spots by the start of Monday morning. A strong high pressure system is taking hold of the North Central US and bringing frigid air with it. While the deep cold will stay out of our way, it will certainly have some impact on the state beginning with Monday morning.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
14news.com
Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community. [RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]. During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
