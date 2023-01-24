ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBKR

There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
CORYDON, IN
leoweekly.com

This Gorgeous Southern Indiana House Has A Secret Vault [PHOTOS]

Peer closely into the basement of this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Southern Indiana home and you'll find yourself staring at your very own vault. Pop all your trinkets into one place, and never feel the need to reveal their value to visitors again. On a serious note, this house is a real...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Chamber’s Success School announces 2023 Educator of the Year Award winners

BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Success School is proud to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards. For over two decades, The Chamber’s Success School has championed excellence in education with the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best teachers and programs in accredited schools across Monroe County. This year eight educators, one educational program, and one-lifetime achievement recipient will be honored in a community celebration at the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards to be held on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, Shreve Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Wilson is District 6 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Nick Wilson has been selected as the 2022 District 6 Officer of the Year. District 6 includes Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe counties. Wilson is assigned to Hendricks County where he has served since 2018. Before transferring, he served in Marion County.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute

INDIANAPOLIS – Light wintry precipitation is expected overnight and this may lead to a few slick spots by the start of Monday morning. A strong high pressure system is taking hold of the North Central US and bringing frigid air with it. While the deep cold will stay out of our way, it will certainly have some impact on the state beginning with Monday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 26, 2023

4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

