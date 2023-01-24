ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FBI accepting citizens academy applications in Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkA8l_0kPaRuwp00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.

The classes will be held on Thursdays beginning on April 20 through May 25.

The goal of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.

A nomination form is available here. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 17.

There is no cost to attend the academy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy