Read full article on original website
Related
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
Metallica on Thursday (Jan. 19) released the new song "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video, Metallica shared the lyrics of the direly poetic yet urgently heartfelt song. "'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of...
Twisted Sister Play First Show Since 2016 at 2023 Metal Hall of Fame Induction
Last night (Jan. 26) at the sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame charity gala, Twisted Sister played a brief reunion show, their first since late 2016. The event took play at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California and was hosted by Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk. In addition to Twisted Sister, former Skid Row legend Sebastian Bach, classic Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Raven and guitarist Chris Impellitteri were also inducted.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country
If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Wore a Mall-Made ‘Randy Rhoads Is God’ Shirt in Yearbook Photo
It's one thing to say you love a musician, but it's quite another when you've got the shirt to prove it. Thanks to the Internet, we can now appreciate the lengths that Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett went to in order to share his love of the late guitar god, Randy Rhoads.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Rock Fest Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack + More
Get ready for the 2023 edition of Rock Fest, continuing to break new ground for the upcoming year. Cadott, Wisconsin will once again play host to one of summer's rites of rock music passage, welcoming a bill of acts led by headliners Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack. The event will roll-out...
Bands You Didn’t Realize Are Turning 50 in 2023
It's eye-opening when you realize that 1973 was 50 years ago. The only thing more eye-opening is when you realize that some of your favorite rock bands formed that year, making them five decades old. A lot happened in the rock and metal world in 1973. Rob Halford replaced Al...
It Looks Like Guns N’ Roses Will Play Historic Festival for First Time Ever in 2023
A couple of hints fell from the airwaves and the internet this week about one of the world's biggest bands playing one of the world's biggest festivals. Check out the evidence below that points to Guns N' Roses performing at the U.K.'s historic Glastonbury Festival in the summer of 2023.
Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times
Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco
Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
Now People Are Mad About Pink Floyd’s New ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ Anniversary Logo
Every now and then, we see something that makes us scratch our heads and question our existence, and then feel the need to share it with you. Now, people are mad about Pink Floyd's new social media logo, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, because it has a rainbow in it.
How Metallica + ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Nearly Killed Winger’s Career for Good
Remember Winger? The group was seemingly on top of the world in the late '80s and early '90s, right at the height of hair metal's dominance, but it wasn't grunge that signaled their downfall. In a recent interview with Ryan Roxie, Winger guitarist Reb Beach points to two significant media presences that definitely affected their perception in the public eye, calling out Beavis and Butt-Head and Metallica.
What’s This Ghost ‘Jesus is Coming’ Poster in Hollywood All About? Reddit Has Theories
Could there be more Ghost music on the horizon or is there something else afoot? A new promotional poster has surfaced on a Hollywood building-side that appears to be teasing something from the band. The image, featuring the band's logo and distinctive face of Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, is captioned with the words, "Jesus Is Coming," and that's got Ghost fans buzzing on Reddit about what exactly this means.
Television Founder + Frontman Tom Verlaine Dead at 73, Rockers Mourn Post-Punk Legend
Guitarist/vocalist Tom Verlaine – who co-founded and fronted post-punk progenitors Television – has died at 73, the band’s official Twitter page confirmed yesterday afternoon (Jan. 28). Since then, numerous rockers have paid tribute to the legendary musician on social media. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, N.J. in...
How Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy Learned ‘There’s More to Life Than a Living’
Alter Bridge are back and making the touring rounds again in support of their late 2022 album Pawns & Kings, but during a recent chat with Loudwire Nights, frontman Myles Kennedy revealed that he actually took a bit of a break from the grind over this past year, doing some self-inventory and learning more about who he is minus the rock star life that has consumed his world over the last few decades.
Rockers Pay Tribute to David Crosby – Sebastian Bach, Mike Portnoy + More
The rock community is once again in mourning after the news broke that David Crosby died today (Jan. 19) at the age of 81. Sebastian Bach and Mike Portnoy are among the rockers who've paid tribute to the musician on social media. "It is with great sadness after a long...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?
Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 1