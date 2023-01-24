Could there be more Ghost music on the horizon or is there something else afoot? A new promotional poster has surfaced on a Hollywood building-side that appears to be teasing something from the band. The image, featuring the band's logo and distinctive face of Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, is captioned with the words, "Jesus Is Coming," and that's got Ghost fans buzzing on Reddit about what exactly this means.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO