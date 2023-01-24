ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’

Metallica on Thursday (Jan. 19) released the new song "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video, Metallica shared the lyrics of the direly poetic yet urgently heartfelt song. "'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of...
Loudwire

Twisted Sister Play First Show Since 2016 at 2023 Metal Hall of Fame Induction

Last night (Jan. 26) at the sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame charity gala, Twisted Sister played a brief reunion show, their first since late 2016. The event took play at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California and was hosted by Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk. In addition to Twisted Sister, former Skid Row legend Sebastian Bach, classic Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Raven and guitarist Chris Impellitteri were also inducted.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Loudwire

Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country

If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Loudwire

Bands You Didn’t Realize Are Turning 50 in 2023

It's eye-opening when you realize that 1973 was 50 years ago. The only thing more eye-opening is when you realize that some of your favorite rock bands formed that year, making them five decades old. A lot happened in the rock and metal world in 1973. Rob Halford replaced Al...
Loudwire

Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times

Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Loudwire

Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco

Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
Loudwire

How Metallica + ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Nearly Killed Winger’s Career for Good

Remember Winger? The group was seemingly on top of the world in the late '80s and early '90s, right at the height of hair metal's dominance, but it wasn't grunge that signaled their downfall. In a recent interview with Ryan Roxie, Winger guitarist Reb Beach points to two significant media presences that definitely affected their perception in the public eye, calling out Beavis and Butt-Head and Metallica.
FLORIDA STATE
Loudwire

What’s This Ghost ‘Jesus is Coming’ Poster in Hollywood All About? Reddit Has Theories

Could there be more Ghost music on the horizon or is there something else afoot? A new promotional poster has surfaced on a Hollywood building-side that appears to be teasing something from the band. The image, featuring the band's logo and distinctive face of Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, is captioned with the words, "Jesus Is Coming," and that's got Ghost fans buzzing on Reddit about what exactly this means.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

How Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy Learned ‘There’s More to Life Than a Living’

Alter Bridge are back and making the touring rounds again in support of their late 2022 album Pawns & Kings, but during a recent chat with Loudwire Nights, frontman Myles Kennedy revealed that he actually took a bit of a break from the grind over this past year, doing some self-inventory and learning more about who he is minus the rock star life that has consumed his world over the last few decades.
Loudwire

Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?

Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
Loudwire

Loudwire

