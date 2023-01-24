Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office closed today due to no heat
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office is closed again today. According to Treasurer Jody Edwards, the office is closed due to having no heat. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Edwards said.
wbiw.com
Explore agricultural opportunities at a FREE event presented by Lawrence County Purdue Extension on Feb. 25
BEDFORD – Landowners in Lawrence County who are wanting to explore agricultural opportunities available to them can attend a Free event presented by Lawrence County Purdue Extension on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall on US 50 West. All...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers Room 115 of the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. On the agenda:
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – Early bird registration
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, 2023, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington, Ind. The conference is now being held in person and hope those interested will join officials for the...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 27, 2023
3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
wbiw.com
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife
INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
wbiw.com
Local nonprofits receive $500,000 in donations from St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation
BEDFORD – With the closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, the St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation, which raised funds for special projects at the hospital, is disbursing its final cash assets to Lawrence County nonprofits. Six nonprofits will receive a share of the remaining $500,000 held by St....
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wbiw.com
Mayor John Hamilton and Police Chief Mike Diekhoff release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.
wbiw.com
A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine
BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
wbiw.com
Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on child neglect charges after drugs were found in the home and garage
BEDFORD – On Thursday, January 26th, around 6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Oolitic marshals, went to a residence in the 300 block of Old State Road 37 in an attempt to locate Michael Simmons. Simmons was wanted on an active Level 5 felony warrant for...
wbiw.com
No.6 Stars to start sectional title defense against Jennings County in first round
BEDFORD – Of all the amazing streaks in Bedford North Lawrence’s remarkable program history, the current sectional domination – it could be argued, and that debate is interesting – is possibly the most impressive. Yes, BNL won 88 consecutive regular-season games during the Pete Pritchett era....
wbiw.com
BNL’s Filler advances to regional
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
wbiw.com
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club
BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy
Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
wbiw.com
Stars handle the heat as terrific trio powers BNL to 55-50 victory over Jeffersonville
BEDFORD – The heat was on, because that’s what Devils do. Fire and brimstone pressure had burned Bedford North Lawrence’s lead to a crisp. The flames of Hades were almost unbearable, the torment was causing severe gnashing of teeth. In the midst of all the distress, the...
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail to an inmate
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 27, Lawrence County Jail officers discovered that a visitor had attempted to drop off an article of clothing for an inmate, following established procedures. However, the item appeared to have been tampered with before being dropped off. Jail Commander Andrew Lynn, along with Captain...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kathleen “Tina” Bundy
Kathleen “Tina” Bundy, 58, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence. Born in Detroit, MI, on November 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Paul Eugene and Jane Johnson. Tina graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School and attended East Oolitic Community Church. She would like to be remembered as a good mother and Christian.
Comments / 0