Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police

Marie Hawkins-Wilson. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers.

The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement.

Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. Responding officers recovered four 9mm shell casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Fragé says investigators have questions for Hawkins-Wilson, who is described as a 5-foot-5 woman weighing about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police noted.

Anyone with information should call the Newark police 24/7 confidential tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

