Tyler, TX

KLTV

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler on Friday. It marked 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country. In attendance was Retired...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

New health index shows how poor rural health factors affect East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new report from the Hibbs Institute at the University of Texas at Tyler shows just how much poor health outcomes in rural counties can affect the entire region. The latest Hibbs Health Index was created by examining factors like smoking, obesity, and premature death rates.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Shan-D Water Supply, which serves the Tatum area. Due to a lightning strike that caused reduced system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shan-D to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
TATUM, TX

