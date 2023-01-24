Read full article on original website
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Bass University is an educational program that travels around the country teaching people how to fish for bass. They held a set of events Saturday and Sunday in Athens featuring advice from professional anglers. “If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the...
WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler on Friday. It marked 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country. In attendance was Retired...
New health index shows how poor rural health factors affect East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new report from the Hibbs Institute at the University of Texas at Tyler shows just how much poor health outcomes in rural counties can affect the entire region. The latest Hibbs Health Index was created by examining factors like smoking, obesity, and premature death rates.
Holly Lake community holds benefit for fireman battling cancer
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - With all the issues people have to deal with now from the economy, to social issues, real life crisis sometimes gets lost in the mix. One East Texas community came together today to help one of their own in his battle with cancer. It...
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
Injuries, minor gas leak reported after car hits Henderson residence
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Police and Fire are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Marshall street. A vehicle has struck a residence, according to a social media post by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Injuries are reported along with a...
Boil water notice issued for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Shan-D Water Supply, which serves the Tatum area. Due to a lightning strike that caused reduced system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shan-D to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was shot and killed by Smith County Sheriff deputies after pointing a pistol in their direction, Sheriff Larry Smith said in a statement early Sunday morning. According to the sheriff, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 7 p.m. Saturday reporting...
Henderson County officials searching for burglary suspect who fled on foot
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies responded to a burglary report and detained three suspects, but one fled on foot still handcuffed. Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Seven Points Police Department responded to a burglary in progress off of CR 2116 north of Seven Points.
