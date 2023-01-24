Alumna Pearlie Toliver, who was among Mercer University’s first Black female students, will give the 2023 Founders’ Day address at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Willingham Auditorium on the Macon campus. Every year on Founders’ Day, a Mercerian is asked to return to campus to share his...

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO