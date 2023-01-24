ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McEachern Art Center presents intercollegiate faculty exhibition

MACON – McEachern Art Center (the MAC) will present a group gallery showing by faculty artists from around Middle Georgia, including Mercer University, Wesleyan College and Middle Georgia State University in an exhibition called Crosstown. The show will open on Feb. 3 with an opening reception during downtown Macon’s First Friday.
