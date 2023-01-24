ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase

OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man

BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
Thieves flattened tire and followed car leaving NJ jewelry store, cops say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Thieves posing as good Samaritans stole $18,000 from a car with a flat tire in August in the case of the "follow-out tire deflation theft." South Brunswick police made an arrest Tuesday in the theft of $18,000 in jewelry that had been in a car that developed a flat tire after leaving a jewelry store in the Iselin section of Woodbridge on Aug. 19.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Special #BlueFriday honoring two NJ state troopers

Last year I brought you the story of two New Jersey state troopers who have stepped up to raise money for an important cause. Detective Sgt.1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association and Detective Sgt.1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association have partnered to host for the second year in a row a fundraiser to battle ALS.
VIDEO: Two Accidents Caught on County Mobile Cam in Lakewood

The County cameras at the intersection of Massachusetts and Cross captured two accidents this week. The first took place this Sunday – the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office. The second video took place yesterday evening. No serious injuries...
10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Top NJ news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?. For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey. ⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate. Questions and answers about New...
