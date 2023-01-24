Read full article on original website
New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase
OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man
BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
Thieves flattened tire and followed car leaving NJ jewelry store, cops say
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Thieves posing as good Samaritans stole $18,000 from a car with a flat tire in August in the case of the "follow-out tire deflation theft." South Brunswick police made an arrest Tuesday in the theft of $18,000 in jewelry that had been in a car that developed a flat tire after leaving a jewelry store in the Iselin section of Woodbridge on Aug. 19.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Homeless man lights himself on fire at NJ Transit bus terminal
LAKEWOOD — A homeless man called 911 after setting himself on fire at an NJ Transit bus station late Thursday night. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 43-year-old man told the 911 operator he was "feeling suicidal." He had already been burned in the stomach and chest after lighting up his sweatshirt.
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
One Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)
At least one person was dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, WFMZ reports.A vehicle and the tractor collided on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road around 4:30 p.m., bringing the coroner to the scene, the outlet said. FATAL CRASH | HAMILTO…
Special #BlueFriday honoring two NJ state troopers
Last year I brought you the story of two New Jersey state troopers who have stepped up to raise money for an important cause. Detective Sgt.1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association and Detective Sgt.1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association have partnered to host for the second year in a row a fundraiser to battle ALS.
Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Two Accidents Caught on County Mobile Cam in Lakewood
The County cameras at the intersection of Massachusetts and Cross captured two accidents this week. The first took place this Sunday – the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office. The second video took place yesterday evening. No serious injuries...
10 best places for wings in South Jersey
There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Two sweet spots perfect for trying the best cookie treats in NJ
Cookies. Can there be anything sweeter? With so many great choices, it's hard to decide which one belongs at number one. However, The Oreo does deserve a special place at the top of New Jersey's list. Not only do Oreos come in a variety of flavors as is, the company...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
NJ victims scammed by woman’s fake tech support, prosecutors say
💻 International tech support scam targeted NJ victims in late 2022. 💻 A Pennsylvania woman faces charges in Bergen County for sending money to India. 💻 This type of scam is widespread — another group is accused of targeting 20,000 victims. A Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman...
Have the cutest pet in NJ? Submit a photo to win $500 gift card
New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet. Send us a photo of your furry best friend! Our grant prize winner gets a $500 gift card to Pet Center!. Thanks to our sponsor: PetCenter, located in The Shoppes at Old Bridge on Route...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
Top NJ news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?. For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey. ⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate. Questions and answers about New...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
