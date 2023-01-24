ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Podcast: First update on Mahomes’ availability stops short of full endorsement

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

The first report on Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain and availability for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals came from Mahomes himself through Andy Reid, who referred to a Mahomes line after the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round.

“He told you guys, I mean, he mentioned to you that’s he’s going to play,” Reid said. “That’s his mindset, and then we’ll just take it day by day and see how he does.”

But Reid cautioned that he wouldn’t know for certain until the team’s first practice on Wednesday.

“I’ve got to see how he feels when we get ready to practice,” Reid said.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, Star columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian explore the Mahomes topic from all angles — and how the Chiefs are impacted by a less than 100% Mahomes against a team they haven’t beaten in three attempts over the past two years.

Story link:

Patrick Mahomes ‘doing OK’ with treatment; Chiefs taking it ‘day by day,’ Reid says

