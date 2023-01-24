Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Related
13newsnow.com
Jenkins' 16 helps Old Dominion knock off South Alabama 66-64
MOBILE, Ala. — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat South Alabama 66-64 on Thursday night. Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left and Mekhi Long capped the scoring with another free throw with five seconds remaining. Greg Parham II missed a 3-pointer for South Alabama to end it.
13newsnow.com
Nesbitt scores 31, Hampton defeats Delaware 67-66
HAMPTON, Va. — Jordan Nesbitt recorded 31 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left that capped the scoring to give Hampton a 67-66 victory over Delaware 67-66 on Thursday night. Jameer Nelson Jr. missed a jumper for Delaware to end it. Nesbitt also contributed eight rebounds...
13newsnow.com
Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School
VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
WAVY News 10
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
Coast Guard talks Spirit of Norfolk to consider fire related evidence
The Coast Guard will consider evidence related to the fire and total constructive loss of the passenger vessel Spirit of Norfolk.
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1 million award to family of man killed by Virginia Beach police
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a million-dollar judgment in a 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Virginia Beach. On February 9, 2019, police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Paiute Road after 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree brandished a knife and threatened to harm himself with it.
Man arrested after police pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on multiple warrants and new charges. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation on the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
Comments / 0