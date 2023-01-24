ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Jenkins' 16 helps Old Dominion knock off South Alabama 66-64

MOBILE, Ala. — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat South Alabama 66-64 on Thursday night. Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left and Mekhi Long capped the scoring with another free throw with five seconds remaining. Greg Parham II missed a 3-pointer for South Alabama to end it.
MOBILE, AL
13newsnow.com

Nesbitt scores 31, Hampton defeats Delaware 67-66

HAMPTON, Va. — Jordan Nesbitt recorded 31 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left that capped the scoring to give Hampton a 67-66 victory over Delaware 67-66 on Thursday night. Jameer Nelson Jr. missed a jumper for Delaware to end it. Nesbitt also contributed eight rebounds...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Ocean View area shootings raise concerns

Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms.
HAMPTON, VA
Boomer Magazine

Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk

What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA

