Two men sent to prison on charges related to overdose death of Onslow County man
ONSLOW COUNTY — Two men have been convicted and sentenced to prison after the 2020 death of Paul Disorbo. Law enforcement went to the Onslow County man's residence the day after roommates of Disorbo reported finding him not breathing. Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man
A Dover man is behind bars after Echo, a Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in a vehicle. According to a release from the office, on Jan. 26, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway in Cove City, N.C. During the traffic stop, K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 26, 27 & 28
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Joe Harper. Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed...
Armed robber who used fake car ads to rob family sentenced
WILMINGTON — A Goldsboro man was sentenced Friday to 181 months in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $1,500 in financial restitution for charges associated with multiple successful and attempted armed robberies between the months of August and September 2019, sometimes using fake ads on the online application, “OfferUp,” to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted, according to a release from the Eastern District Office of the Dept. Of Justice.
New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
Beaufort police chief gives quarterly update
BEAUFORT - Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. joined the public Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot to discuss what is happening in the community. During his quarterly update, Burdette provided an in-depth look at data from the last several months, as well as statistics, trends and daily operation information from the department.
$15 million settlement reached in Drum Inlet plane crash
BEAUFORT —The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb. 13, 2022 near Drum Inlet on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 15; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
Operation Snowplow leads to at least 35 arrests in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow. In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those […]
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of an explosion that changed Lenoir County forever. In 2003, a blast at a manufacturing facility killed six people and hurt 30 others. WITN talked with first responders and survivors as they look back at a day that will stay...
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million.
Families of five passengers reach settlement in deadly ENC plane crash
Wrongful death lawsuits for families of five passengers killed in an ENC plane crash were settled Thursday. According to a release from Robb & Robb Attorneys at Law, the families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb 13, 2022, near Drum Inlet, on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 16; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 17; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 16; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges during traffic stop near Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. WITN reports Pitt County deputies spotted a car heading south on Memorial Drive that nearly ran another vehicle off the highway. After stopping the car, deputies noticed an odor of marijuana....
Carteret County remembers native lost in Space Shuttle Challenger explosion
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county remembers those lost alongside an ENC native in the Space Challenger explosion almost 40 years ago. In a Facebook post, Carteret County Government paid tribute to Beaufort native, Navy Capt. Michael John Smith, and the six other astronauts who were killed 37 years ago.
GALLERY: Operation Snow Plow arrests
ONSLOW COUNTY - A coordinated effort between Onslow County and regional law enforcement rece…
City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
