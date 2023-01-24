INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations, and recreation centers. Organizations may also consider partnering with an existing sponsor, such as a school corporation, to serve students in areas where children may lack good nutrition during the summer months.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO