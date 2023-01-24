Read full article on original website
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife
INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announces affordable housing investment
INDIANA – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
Indiana Department of Education encourages participation in Summer Meals Program
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations, and recreation centers. Organizations may also consider partnering with an existing sponsor, such as a school corporation, to serve students in areas where children may lack good nutrition during the summer months.
Small businesses can now register for the Digital Ready Businesses program to learn online tools and services to grow their businesses
INDIANA – The Purdue Extension Digital Ready Businesses program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. Workshops are designed to take about an hour and include a presentation from a trained Extension educator, activities, handouts, and more. Register for...
Indiana State Police seeks police officers for the 84th Lateral Recruit Academy
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Lateral Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, April 27, 2023.
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues his fight against woke ESG agendas — this time helping to lead a multistate lawsuit
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today continued his leadership in the fight against ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment. He announced that Indiana is part of a 25-state lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Labor (DOL) rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct clients’ money toward this discredited strategy instead of rightly exercising their fiduciary duty to maximize financial return for retirement account holders.
Nick Wilson is District 6 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Nick Wilson has been selected as the 2022 District 6 Officer of the Year. District 6 includes Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe counties. Wilson is assigned to Hendricks County where he has served since 2018. Before transferring, he served...
Light Goose Conservation Order permits available from Feb. 13 until March 31
INDIANA – From Feb. 13 to March 31, you can apply for a free permit to participate in Indiana’s Light Goose Conservation Order. Legal species include snow geese and Ross’ geese (white and blue phases of both species are legal). You must have an Indiana hunting license...
