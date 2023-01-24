ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Sundance crowds are spending in Park City

Kemo Sabe, a Main Street store that sells Western wares, opened in early December, in time for the holiday crowds and, shortly afterward, the Sundance Film Festival. The store, toward the southern end of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, by Thursday was pleased with the sales numbers during the first Sundance it was open. Kelcey Proctor, the vice president, described Kemo Sabe sales as performing fairly well. The opening weekend was especially busy, she said.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Upcoming Deer Valley World Cup full of local talent

The world’s best moguls and aerials skiers will head to Deer Valley Resort for the 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup, and among them will be several athletes with ties to Wasatch Freestyle and Park City Ski & Snowboard. Jon O’Brien, director of Wasatch Freestyle, counted seven...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Letters, Jan. 28-31: Generous Parkites brought joy

I am writing to thank Park City​​​-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

99 acres in the Kamas Meadows will be preserved

There’s a 99-acre property in the heart of the Kamas Meadows that provides spectacular views, protects area drinking water and helps support the Great Salt Lake. A new county partnership will help ensure it’s preserved forever. The Summit County Council on Wednesday approved the first conservation easement using...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy