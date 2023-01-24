Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
wbiw.com
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife
INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – Early bird registration
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, 2023, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington, Ind. The conference is now being held in person and hope those interested will join officials for the...
wbiw.com
Local nonprofits receive $500,000 in donations from St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation
BEDFORD – With the closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, the St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation, which raised funds for special projects at the hospital, is disbursing its final cash assets to Lawrence County nonprofits. Six nonprofits will receive a share of the remaining $500,000 held by St....
wbiw.com
BNL’s Filler advances to regional
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
wbiw.com
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club
BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy
Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
wbiw.com
No.6 Stars to start sectional title defense against Jennings County in first round
BEDFORD – Of all the amazing streaks in Bedford North Lawrence’s remarkable program history, the current sectional domination – it could be argued, and that debate is interesting – is possibly the most impressive. Yes, BNL won 88 consecutive regular-season games during the Pete Pritchett era....
wbiw.com
Mayor John Hamilton and Police Chief Mike Diekhoff release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.
wbiw.com
City Farmers’ Market accepting proposals, applications for vending spaces at 2023 Saturday Market
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks and Recreation is seeking proposals from local businesses, organizations and individuals to manage food and beverage artisan stands, or food truck/push cart vending stands, at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings during the 2023 Market season. The Farmers’ Market uses a request...
wbiw.com
Stars handle the heat as terrific trio powers BNL to 55-50 victory over Jeffersonville
BEDFORD – The heat was on, because that’s what Devils do. Fire and brimstone pressure had burned Bedford North Lawrence’s lead to a crisp. The flames of Hades were almost unbearable, the torment was causing severe gnashing of teeth. In the midst of all the distress, the...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day
BEDFORD – All City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, 2023 in observance of Presidents’ Day. TASC buses will not be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled Monday, February 20th. Recycle Routes will be picked up on Tuesday,...
wbiw.com
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man
MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kathleen “Tina” Bundy
Kathleen “Tina” Bundy, 58, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence. Born in Detroit, MI, on November 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Paul Eugene and Jane Johnson. Tina graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School and attended East Oolitic Community Church. She would like to be remembered as a good mother and Christian.
wbiw.com
Planning for the 53rd Orleans Dogwood Festival is underway
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans for the town’s trademark Dogwood Festival are well underway. This year will mark the 53rd anniversary of the celebration of the blooming dogwood, which is set for April 22 through April 29. Chamber Executive Director Robert F....
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 27, 2023
3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets suffer second straight one-point loss in home game against Perry Central
Back-to-back Patoka Lake Athletic Conference games for Mitchell High School have now resulted in back-to-back one point losses for the Bluejackets, after they were defeated Friday at The Hive, 54-53 by Perry Central. The circumstances for this game were a bit different from last week’s matchup against West Washington, where...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Myrtle Marie Robbins
Myrtle Marie Robbins, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living Community. Born February 10, 1948, in Spencer, she was the daughter of Cecil and Rosie (Frankenburger) Sheese. Marie married John Franklin Robbins, Sr. in December 1978 and he survives. Marie retired as an...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Ruben Marté and staff are working to improve “deplorable conditions” in Monroe County Jail
MONROE CO. — Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté says quick action must be taken on improving the current county jail. Sheriff Marté did a walkthrough of the jail with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in what he says are “deplorable conditions”.
