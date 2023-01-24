ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – Early bird registration

BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, 2023, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington, Ind. The conference is now being held in person and hope those interested will join officials for the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BNL’s Filler advances to regional

HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
LAWRENCE, IN
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club

BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy

Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
BEDFORD, IN
Mayor John Hamilton and Police Chief Mike Diekhoff release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.
MEMPHIS, TN
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man

MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident

MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Obituary: Kathleen “Tina” Bundy

Kathleen “Tina” Bundy, 58, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence. Born in Detroit, MI, on November 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Paul Eugene and Jane Johnson. Tina graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School and attended East Oolitic Community Church. She would like to be remembered as a good mother and Christian.
BEDFORD, IN
Planning for the 53rd Orleans Dogwood Festival is underway

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans for the town’s trademark Dogwood Festival are well underway. This year will mark the 53rd anniversary of the celebration of the blooming dogwood, which is set for April 22 through April 29. Chamber Executive Director Robert F....
Police Log: January 27, 2023

3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Myrtle Marie Robbins

Myrtle Marie Robbins, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living Community. Born February 10, 1948, in Spencer, she was the daughter of Cecil and Rosie (Frankenburger) Sheese. Marie married John Franklin Robbins, Sr. in December 1978 and he survives. Marie retired as an...
MITCHELL, IN

