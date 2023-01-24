On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO