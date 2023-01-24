University of Alabama head football Coach Nick Saban and his staff stopped by Southside High School on Thursday. Saban and his defensive line coach Freddie Roach paid a visit to Southside High School in Selma and met with Principal Brown and Southside’s head football coach Charles Moody to talk about the recruitment of some of the students athletes at Southside. Coach Saban was unable to speak with any of the athletes but spoke with staff about possible additions to the Crimson Tide program.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO