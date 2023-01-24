ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

selmasun.com

UA Coach Nick Saban visits Southside High School

University of Alabama head football Coach Nick Saban and his staff stopped by Southside High School on Thursday. Saban and his defensive line coach Freddie Roach paid a visit to Southside High School in Selma and met with Principal Brown and Southside’s head football coach Charles Moody to talk about the recruitment of some of the students athletes at Southside. Coach Saban was unable to speak with any of the athletes but spoke with staff about possible additions to the Crimson Tide program.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama State comic book artist doing “super” things

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a superhero sighting in Montgomery. The young man who brought him to life has some superpowers himself. Ronald Martin is a sophomore at Alabama State University. “So ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always been fascinated with superheroes,” said ASU student...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Aviation training academy coming to Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
TROY, AL
WSFA

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Brundidge library to host Imagi-Con 2023

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third annual Imagi-Con is set to take place across downtown Brundidge as well as the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on February 25th. Imagi-Con is a fan convention/festival for all for gaming, anime, comics, the arts, and anything you can imagine. The event was...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WSFA

MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa counties now eligible for FEMA assistance

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for assistance in response to the Jan. 12 storms. Individuals and households may apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
MONTGOMERY, AL

