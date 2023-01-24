Read full article on original website
A rally will be held tonight in Columbus after the racially motivated attack on Asian American IU student
COLUMBUS — The ripple effects of the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association in Columbus are wanting to bring awareness to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The organization says it will speak out and condemn the attack against the 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
Indiana Chamber’s work and learn Indiana to hold Inaugural Work-Based Learning Summit
INDIANAPOLIS — Work-based learning is now a key component in building and diversifying Indiana’s talent pipeline, which is critical to moving the state forward. Work and Learn Indiana’s inaugural Work-Based Learning IMPACT Summit, hosted on February 21 at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, will serve as a convening of best practices in this talent area and spur the sharing of ideas toward growth and partnership within the workforce and education.
Indiana Department of Education encourages participation in Summer Meals Program
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations, and recreation centers. Organizations may also consider partnering with an existing sponsor, such as a school corporation, to serve students in areas where children may lack good nutrition during the summer months.
ISP Captian Bryan Harper promoted to the rank of major
INDIANAPOLIS – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Bryan Harper to the rank of Major. Major Harper will serve as the Special Investigations Division Commander, to oversee the various components therein including the Special Investigations Section, the Drug Enforcement Section, Organized Crime, Auto Theft, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Indiana State Police seeks police officers for the 84th Lateral Recruit Academy
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Lateral Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, April 27, 2023.
Small businesses can now register for the Digital Ready Businesses program to learn online tools and services to grow their businesses
INDIANA – The Purdue Extension Digital Ready Businesses program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. Workshops are designed to take about an hour and include a presentation from a trained Extension educator, activities, handouts, and more. Register for...
Chamber’s Success School announces 2023 Educator of the Year Award winners
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Success School is proud to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards. For over two decades, The Chamber’s Success School has championed excellence in education with the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best teachers and programs in accredited schools across Monroe County. This year eight educators, one educational program, and one-lifetime achievement recipient will be honored in a community celebration at the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards to be held on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, Shreve Hall.
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man
MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
Bloomington City Council approves investments in fire and police and purchase of CFC Showers Building for Unified Public Safety
BLOOMINGTON – Wednesday night, the Bloomington City Council approved appropriating proceeds from the recently approved public safety bonds for public safety facility improvements, including the purchase of 320 West 8th Street, a section of the Showers Building adjacent to City Hall. This purchase allows the City to relocate the...
Donate to wildlife on your taxes
INDIANA – You can support Indiana’s imperiled wildlife by donating to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund. Established in 1982, the dedicated fund supports nongame and endangered species conservation. These wildlife species and their habitats are essential to our quality of life, from improving environmental health to providing opportunities...
Sheriff Ruben Marté and staff are working to improve “deplorable conditions” in Monroe County Jail
MONROE CO. — Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté says quick action must be taken on improving the current county jail. Sheriff Marté did a walkthrough of the jail with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in what he says are “deplorable conditions”.
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues his fight against woke ESG agendas — this time helping to lead a multistate lawsuit
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today continued his leadership in the fight against ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment. He announced that Indiana is part of a 25-state lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Labor (DOL) rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct clients’ money toward this discredited strategy instead of rightly exercising their fiduciary duty to maximize financial return for retirement account holders.
BNL’s Filler advances to regional
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
The Historic Preservation Month photo contest starts
INDIANA – Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology’s annual preservation photo contest has begun. The contest has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. It is open to photographers of any age and...
Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club
BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
Otwell man arrested for OWI and possession of meth
PIKE CO. – Wednesday night, January 25, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Trooper Stein stopped the driver of a 2006 Ford on I-69 near the 46-mile marker for a headlight violation. The driver was identified as Michael Doades, 42, of Otwell. The passenger was identified as Haley Alexander, 31, of...
Patriots preparing for painful experience during clash with Stars
BEDFORD – Nobody looks forward to a dentist visit. With apologies to the profession, all the drilling, filling and picking, not to mention the pain, ranks pretty low on the pleasant meter. That’s exactly the experience Bedford North Lawrence expects when it visits Terre Haute North on Saturday night....
Stars handle the heat as terrific trio powers BNL to 55-50 victory over Jeffersonville
BEDFORD – The heat was on, because that’s what Devils do. Fire and brimstone pressure had burned Bedford North Lawrence’s lead to a crisp. The flames of Hades were almost unbearable, the torment was causing severe gnashing of teeth. In the midst of all the distress, the...
