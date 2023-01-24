BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Success School is proud to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards. For over two decades, The Chamber’s Success School has championed excellence in education with the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best teachers and programs in accredited schools across Monroe County. This year eight educators, one educational program, and one-lifetime achievement recipient will be honored in a community celebration at the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards to be held on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, Shreve Hall.

