Howard: This is our moment to shine
Here we are at the end of January. The holidays absolutely flew by, and I hope you all got a chance to enjoy the season with us. I also hope you got out on the hill to enjoy an incredibly snowy January! Our January powder days have been some of the best ever.
Eagle Valley Trail may be complete by the end of 2024
After years of planning and work, the end may be in sight for completing the Eagle Valley Trail the length of the Eagle River Valley. The long-envisioned project, which will eventually link Eagle, Summit, Garfield and Pitkin counties, received a serious boost in 2021 when the Eagle County Commissioners sold $22 million in certificates of participation — a form of government debt not subject to voter approval — to finance a big part of the last miles of the trail.
Vail’s new Sun Down Express is now open
Not many lifts on Vail Mountain have been erected solely for the purpose of improving guest flow around the resort, but the resort’s massive Sun Up/Sun Down Bowl area now has two. The new Sun Down Express opened on Wednesday, taking guests from the bottom of the Sun Down...
Leonora’s alpine-inspired cuisine in Vail Village
Dining at Leonora brings an evening of exploration and unexpected delights. Inspired by cuisine from the French Alps, Spanish Pyrenees and, of course, the Colorado Rockies, Leonora takes you on a sensual experience, from flavorful dishes to thoughtfully paired wines — and even a cocktail list named after classic songs, complete with a QR code to listen to them.
Letting flavors shine at Gessner in West Vail
Gessner Grand Hyatt Vail 1300 Westhaven Drive http://www.grandhyattvail.com 970-476-1234 Price: $9-$25 appetizers; $34-$65 entrees Ambiance: Inviting, relaxed Colorado fine dining Signature Dish: Filet with aligot potato; braised short rib Hours: Breakfast buffet with made-to-order eggs or a la carte items, 7-11 a.m. daily; dinner: 5:30-9 p.m. Free valet parking. Simple,...
Beaver Creek Resort to welcome celebrity and guest chefs for Winter Culinary Weekend
Beaver Creek Resort is honored to welcome award-winning chefs to the resort for Winter Culinary Weekend, Feb. 2 – 5, 2023. Alongside resident chefs with incredible talent, seven chefs will travel to Beaver Creek for this extraordinary weekend of elevated culinary experiences. The guest chefs have numerous James Beard...
Cloud City sensations: Leadville locals Nina Schamberger and Rose Horning are set to compete at the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships
Before they were knocking on the door of the World Cup, Rose Horning and Nina Schamberger were knocking on each other’s doors on a quiet street in America’s highest city. “We would always be up to no good in the winter, running around, dragging the sled to the ice skating rink,” Schamberger said. “We did a lot of skiing together.”
VIDEO: Checking out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte checks out the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain. LaConte is riding a Weston Range 155 snowboard.
Letter: Lucky to call Steadman a friend
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on orthopedics but on the many who called him “friend.” As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David and Betty Gay, shared innumerable glasses of (only) the finest wines with the Steadmans over the years! When “Steady” operated on my shoulder (yes — shoulder!) in 1981 and then on my daughter Missy’s ACL in 1988, what we received was not just Steady’s genius, but exceptional care by a brilliant team of nurses, PTs and researchers.
Skiing sensation Gu returns to X Games two years after it launched her skyward
Pinpointing exactly when Eileen Gu rose to superstardom isn’t too tricky. It came two years ago in her X Games Aspen debut, when the then 17-year-old made history by winning three medals — including two gold — in the span of about 24 hours at Buttermilk. “That...
Vibrant wildlife murals to landmark Eagle
An Eagle beautification project that was put on hold in 2020 has jumpstarted yet again. Near the East corner of the intersection of Eby Creek Rd. and Chambers Ave., local artist Amy Dose’s three murals will likely be on display later this year. The paintings will line the Alpine...
Letter: A thank you from Vail Ski Patrol
It was a challenging week for the Vail Ski Patrol last week when we closed out our holiday season with a series of unfortunate events that took a toll on the staff. When this happens, we get together, debrief events and support one another. In a much-appreciated show of local...
‘Tell Us Your Love Story’ contest is back
It’s that time again. Time to take a trip down memory lane and remember how you meet your Valentine!. The Vail Daily’s “Tell Us Your Love Story” contest has happened almost every Valentine’s Day since 2011 and your story can not only earn you and your sweetie some prizes, but also inspire other singles to believe there’s someone out there for them.
Japanese whisky shines at Hooked in Beaver Creek
The Japanese learned whisky-making from the Scots, and Beaver Creek can learn whisky-drinking from Hooked. The globally inspired fishouse and restaurant doesn’t just have the largest Japanese whisky selection in the valley — it’s also the most dynamic. From the top-top-top shelf to the more familiar bottles, Hooked is on a mission to celebrate Japanese whisky one glass at a time.
Airport invites participation in new master plan
The Eagle County Regional Airport is kicking off its 20-Year Master Plan process by inviting the public to attend a virtual community meeting to learn more about the plan and how they can participate. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. As the aviation industry rebounds...
Avon reports steady use of electric bike programs
The town of Avon launched two new electric bike programs last year to encourage sustainable transportation and recent reports show that both the regional Shift Bike share program and town-wide rebate program are steadily gaining traction in the community. The Shift Bike share program offers monthly and annual passes to...
Interpreti Veneziani brings Baroque tradition to Beaver Creek
Italy’s finest chamber orchestra has only booked two performances in the United States, and Beaver Creek is one of them. Interpreti Veneziani hails from Venice, the same home as one of the most important composers of the Baroque tradition, Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). As soon as Interpreti Veneziani debuted in...
The Gashouse celebrates its 40th anniversary
When Frank Gifford gives not just one, but multiple unsolicited shoutouts to a Vail Valley restaurant during Monday Night Football broadcasts for no other reason than he simply loves it, you know it has to be good. With a second home in Cordillera, he and Kathie Lee Gifford regularly dined at The Gashouse in Edwards and especially loved its all-you-can-eat quail specials.
Film screening, discussion on skiing and mental health in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
What: ‘The Mountain in My Mind’ film screening. After the Padillas lost their 15-year-old son to suicide, the family made it their mission to help ensure that Jack Padilla’s memory was not forgotten, and they try to save some lives along the way. One way Jack’s older...
Romer: The momentum on housing is real
Housing affordability continues to be a struggle across the U.S. and Canada. At the end of 2022, median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in 99% of U.S. counties when compared to historical averages. The supply of affordable housing continues to be strained, and 60% of Americans said they’re...
