Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on orthopedics but on the many who called him “friend.” As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David and Betty Gay, shared innumerable glasses of (only) the finest wines with the Steadmans over the years! When “Steady” operated on my shoulder (yes — shoulder!) in 1981 and then on my daughter Missy’s ACL in 1988, what we received was not just Steady’s genius, but exceptional care by a brilliant team of nurses, PTs and researchers.

VAIL, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO