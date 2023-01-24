Read full article on original website
Related
kogt.com
NWS Maps Tornadoes Path
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
kogt.com
County Coordinates Debris Pickup
Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating a debris pick up for those areas in Orange County affected by the tornado activity. This debris pickup will only be in the affected areas of the county. Only vegetative/green waste piles (tree limbs, branches and cutting) will...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Some schools to remain closed Thursday due to power uncertainty, others resume
TEXAS — Jan 25 update: Orangefield ISD, West Orange - Cove Consolidated ISD, and Little Cypress - Mauriceville will not have classes on Thursday, Jan 26. Lamar State College Orange will also remained closed Thursday. Previously reported (Five school districts, Lamar State College Orange remain closed Wednesday):. West Orange...
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
kogt.com
Jerry Dewain Priddy
Jerry Dewain Priddy, 89, of Orange, passed away on January 24, 2023, peacefully at home with family. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Sharp. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.
kogt.com
Gary Michael “Mike” Carnley
Gary Michael “Mike” Carnley, 79, of Orange, passed away on January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Born in Houston, Texas, on December 16, 1943, he was the son of David S. Carnley and Mildred Ellis Alborn. Mike was a lifelong resident of Orange and graduated from Little Cypress Mauriceville High School in 1962. After high school, he attended Lamar University and then joined the United States Navy where he served from 1965-1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He then began a career at BFGoodrich, which later became Bayer Corporation, where he worked as an Environmental Assistant for over 30 years. Mike was an outdoorsman and loved the mountains. He made many memories with his family camping in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado, where he enjoyed elk hunting with his sons and cousins. Mike’s special place was his deer lease; he spent his entire life roaming those woods on foot or on four-wheeler. He was a very kind and gentle man who could build and repair anything he got his hands on, including his log home, which he built himself. Mike enjoyed being able to spend time on the water and would sail for days on lake Sam Rayburn. He was a longtime member of 9th and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, where he formed many warm and loving friendships to last a lifetime. Mike lived a wonderful life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
kogt.com
Tight Turn Takes Toll
Friday morning in Orange an 18 wheeler took the turn from MLK to Tulane a little wide and the wet ground gave way as the truck turned over. No injuries were reported. The recovery took all day as the product, said to be powdered wax, had to be off loaded before the truck could be pulled out.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Comments / 0