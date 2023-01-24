South Burlington, VT – ReArch Company announced that Evan Kelley and Stacey Bevins have joined its team. Kelley joins the field team as a superintendent with nearly a decade of industry experience working in New England. In his previous position as a superintendent in Boston, he completed several projects over $15 million. His construction experience spans across many industries, and he brings with him a strong project portfolio in multi-family housing, historic renovation, and healthcare.

