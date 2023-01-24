‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Turning Red’ and More Disney Films Nominated for 2023 Oscars

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to Surpass ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Avengers’ for 4th Highest Movie Release in USA
By the middle of next week, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is expected to surpass “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Avengers” at the domestic box office and become the 10th highest-grossing movie in the U.S.A. and Canada with $623.3 million, Deadline reports.
WDW News Today
Casting Announced for Zeus and Poseidon in 2024 Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Series
Production is well underway for the Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” but two important roles have now been cast: Zeus and Poseidon. Zeus, whose lightning has been stolen in the first installment of the books by Rick Riordan, will be played by Lance Reddick. “In all his roles, Lance projects an aura of authority and power that makes him perfect for the king of Olympus,” Riordan said of Reddick. “As I told him when we met, he has so much gravitas he could pull planets out of alignment, and when he makes his displeasure known to Percy Jackson . . . wow, wait until you see that scene.”
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland
After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Platinum Trifle Added to Menu at Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe in Disney California Adventure for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has hit Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe in Disney California Adventure, and left a new specialty item: the Platinum Trifle! But is this platinum worth its weight in gold? Let’s dig in!. Platinum Trifle – $8.49. Layers of Chocolate Cookie Crumbles,...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit Opens at Disneyland
Guests can take a journey through a century of Disney history with the opening of The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder in Disneyland. Watch our video tour or keep scrolling for more information and photos. The exhibit can be found on Main Street, U.S.A., where it also...
WDW News Today
Mary Poppins, Bert, Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy, & More New Disney100 Funko Pop! Figures Celebrate Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder
A new collection of Disney100 Funko Pop! figurines have been revealed in celebration of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration, including Mary Poppins and her beloved Bert and several new figures of Walt Disney, himself. Mary Poppins | Disney 100th Pop! Rides – $25. This Mary Poppins...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge Adds Disney100 Cocktail for Disney 100 Years of Wonder in Disney California Adventure
You can sip and celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with a Disney100 Cocktail, now being served at Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure. But is this a magenta marvel or will it leave you seeing red? Read on and find out!. Disney100 Cocktail – $18.00. Empress Gin, Pea...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus
According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today
Disney Lowers Price for Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsaber Experience at Disneyland
The price for the Savi’s Workshop handbuilt lightsaber experience has been unexpectedly lowered at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland park. The original price for the experience was $199.99, but this was progressively increased to $249.99. It is now back down to $219.99. The experience at Disney’s Hollywood...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Shares References to Project Imagineers in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
While we keep seeing more and more of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ahead of its opening tomorrow, Disney is really getting into the little details with their latest sneak peek, showing off props themed to concessions with nods to Imagineers and animators!. In the queue line within the...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: First Look Inside Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
With the grand opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, a small section of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown has opened. The land has been closed since March of last year and will fully reopen on March 8, 2023. There is a new brick walkway. While things...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: More Mardi Gras 2023 Booths Added to Universal Studios Florida & CityWalk
Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval won’t just be confined to Universal Studios Florida this year. We saw food booths installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure a few days ago, and now two booths are in Universal CityWalk Orlando. If you’re a foodie, the discount food and beverage card is the best way to experience everything Mardi Gras has to offer. Menus haven’t officially been announced yet, but we’ve seen a few labels hinting at the booth themes.
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Picnic Blanket and Bag at Walt Disney World
Have a Disney picnic with a new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway picnic blanket and a picnic bag. Both products were actually both released in Tokyo first but are available at the merchandise kiosk at the exit of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Thousands of Walt Disney World Union Cast Members Set to Reject Disney’s Contract Offer Over Wage Disputes
Thousands of Walt Disney World Cast Members are set to reject Disney’s offer of a $1 raise per year. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU), which represents over 45,000 Cast Members, released the following statement. Thousands of Disney workers are on the verge of rejecting Disney’s wage offer. Workers...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘World of Color – ONE’ Debuts at Disney California Adventure
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is underway, and the centerpiece of the fun at Disney California Adventure is “World of Color – ONE,” which debuted tonight. Watch the full show in the video below, or read on for our full report!. The show features moments...
WDW News Today
Lunar New Year Minion Popcorn Bucket, Apparel, Keychains, and More at Universal Studios Hollywood
Even the Minions are celebrating the year of the rabbit! A new collection of Lunar New Year Minion merchandise is available at the Animation Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood. The merchandise is displayed alongside cherry blossoms and red paper lanterns. Lunar New Year Minion Tank Top – $33.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disneyana Decorated for Disney100 The Eras Merchandise at Disneyland
Disneyana at Disneyland is decorated to house the merchandise collections of Disney100 The Eras, including the Walt Disney Studios Collection and Disneyland Collection. A shiny “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” sign is atop this display case. Above merchandise displays are vintage graphics and photos, including Tinker Bell with...
WDW News Today
Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection Merchandise Arrives at Magic Kingdom
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has officially kicked off, and with any celebration, comes new merchandise collection. We found the new Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection at Curtain Call in Magic Kingdom. Vintage Disneyland Dress – $49.99. This dress is covered in various vintage Disneyland graphics and...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Return to Magic Kingdom
The Splash Mountain pressed penny machine that was previously removed as construction walls went up is now available again. The machine is still underneath the Frontierland railroad station but in a slightly different spot. This pressed penny machine was actually only installed in September 2020, months after it was first...
WDW News Today
New Fantasyland Varsity Cardigan Available at Magic Kingdom
Keep warm and stylish with a new Fantasyland varsity cardigan available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The cardigan is light blue, with white and pink stripes at the edges. It has a low v-neck and four blue buttons. A fuzzy pink Fantasyland...
