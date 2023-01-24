ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Turning Red’ and More Disney Films Nominated for 2023 Oscars

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Casting Announced for Zeus and Poseidon in 2024 Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Series

Production is well underway for the Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” but two important roles have now been cast: Zeus and Poseidon. Zeus, whose lightning has been stolen in the first installment of the books by Rick Riordan, will be played by Lance Reddick. “In all his roles, Lance projects an aura of authority and power that makes him perfect for the king of Olympus,” Riordan said of Reddick. “As I told him when we met, he has so much gravitas he could pull planets out of alignment, and when he makes his displeasure known to Percy Jackson . . . wow, wait until you see that scene.”
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland

After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
WDW News Today

Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus

According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today

Disney Lowers Price for Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsaber Experience at Disneyland

The price for the Savi’s Workshop handbuilt lightsaber experience has been unexpectedly lowered at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland park. The original price for the experience was $199.99, but this was progressively increased to $249.99. It is now back down to $219.99. The experience at Disney’s Hollywood...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: First Look Inside Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

With the grand opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, a small section of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown has opened. The land has been closed since March of last year and will fully reopen on March 8, 2023. There is a new brick walkway. While things...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: More Mardi Gras 2023 Booths Added to Universal Studios Florida & CityWalk

Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval won’t just be confined to Universal Studios Florida this year. We saw food booths installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure a few days ago, and now two booths are in Universal CityWalk Orlando. If you’re a foodie, the discount food and beverage card is the best way to experience everything Mardi Gras has to offer. Menus haven’t officially been announced yet, but we’ve seen a few labels hinting at the booth themes.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disneyana Decorated for Disney100 The Eras Merchandise at Disneyland

Disneyana at Disneyland is decorated to house the merchandise collections of Disney100 The Eras, including the Walt Disney Studios Collection and Disneyland Collection. A shiny “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” sign is atop this display case. Above merchandise displays are vintage graphics and photos, including Tinker Bell with...
WDW News Today

Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection Merchandise Arrives at Magic Kingdom

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has officially kicked off, and with any celebration, comes new merchandise collection. We found the new Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection at Curtain Call in Magic Kingdom. Vintage Disneyland Dress – $49.99. This dress is covered in various vintage Disneyland graphics and...
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Return to Magic Kingdom

The Splash Mountain pressed penny machine that was previously removed as construction walls went up is now available again. The machine is still underneath the Frontierland railroad station but in a slightly different spot. This pressed penny machine was actually only installed in September 2020, months after it was first...
WDW News Today

New Fantasyland Varsity Cardigan Available at Magic Kingdom

Keep warm and stylish with a new Fantasyland varsity cardigan available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The cardigan is light blue, with white and pink stripes at the edges. It has a low v-neck and four blue buttons. A fuzzy pink Fantasyland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy