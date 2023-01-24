ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Chamber’s Success School announces 2023 Educator of the Year Award winners

BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Success School is proud to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards. For over two decades, The Chamber’s Success School has championed excellence in education with the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best teachers and programs in accredited schools across Monroe County. This year eight educators, one educational program, and one-lifetime achievement recipient will be honored in a community celebration at the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards to be held on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, Shreve Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Early Intervention Conference – Early bird registration

BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, 2023, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington, Ind. The conference is now being held in person and hope those interested will join officials for the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club

BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Mayor John Hamilton and Police Chief Mike Diekhoff release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.
MEMPHIS, TN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 27, 2023

3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident

MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine

BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE

