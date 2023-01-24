Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Parent University: Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is excited to present its first Parent University event on Tuesday, February 7th. Strategies for Math and Raising a Reader will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Tri-North Middle School. Families from all MCCSC schools are invited. Please...
wbiw.com
Local nonprofits receive $500,000 in donations from St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation
BEDFORD – With the closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, the St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation, which raised funds for special projects at the hospital, is disbursing its final cash assets to Lawrence County nonprofits. Six nonprofits will receive a share of the remaining $500,000 held by St....
wbiw.com
Chamber’s Success School announces 2023 Educator of the Year Award winners
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Success School is proud to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards. For over two decades, The Chamber’s Success School has championed excellence in education with the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best teachers and programs in accredited schools across Monroe County. This year eight educators, one educational program, and one-lifetime achievement recipient will be honored in a community celebration at the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards to be held on the evening of Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College – Bloomington, Shreve Hall.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day
BEDFORD – All City of Bedford Offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, 2023 in observance of Presidents’ Day. TASC buses will not be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up as regularly scheduled Monday, February 20th. Recycle Routes will be picked up on Tuesday,...
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – Early bird registration
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, 2023, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington, Ind. The conference is now being held in person and hope those interested will join officials for the...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office closed today due to no heat
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Treasurers’ Office is closed again today. According to Treasurer Jody Edwards, the office is closed due to having no heat. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Edwards said.
wbiw.com
City Farmers’ Market accepting proposals, applications for vending spaces at 2023 Saturday Market
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Parks and Recreation is seeking proposals from local businesses, organizations and individuals to manage food and beverage artisan stands, or food truck/push cart vending stands, at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings during the 2023 Market season. The Farmers’ Market uses a request...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers Room 115 of the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. On the agenda:
wbiw.com
Sheriff Ruben Marté and staff are working to improve “deplorable conditions” in Monroe County Jail
MONROE CO. — Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté says quick action must be taken on improving the current county jail. Sheriff Marté did a walkthrough of the jail with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in what he says are “deplorable conditions”.
wbiw.com
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club
BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
wbiw.com
Mayor John Hamilton and Police Chief Mike Diekhoff release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Jan. 7 of this year, Tyre Nichols, a resident of Memphis, TN, was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop, Nichols was aggressively and brutally beaten by police, which resulted in his death three days later on January 10. Yesterday, Jan. 27, The City of Memphis released bodycam and surveillance footage of the traffic stop. The videos showed abhorrent behavior of law enforcement as well as an appalling disregard for his well-being after the beating.
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 27, 2023
3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
wamwamfm.com
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wbiw.com
A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine
BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
