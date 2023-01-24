ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Karl Hoblitzelle Was Dallas’ Theater Magnate

Karl Hoblitzelle was born in 1879 in St. Louis, and after his early days working in a soap factory and as a farmer, his life changed when he worked at his hometown’s World’s Fair. During the fair, he met several performers with plenty of talent but nowhere to perform. Many of those actors and singers were from Texas, so after the fair closed, he moved to Dallas with $2,500 in his pocket to give them somewhere to perform.
Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident

Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
Leading Off (1/27/23)

Dallas Police Arrest Bar Owner in Shooting. The owner of Player’s Bar in Oak Cliff has been arrested in the December shooting death of Xavier Ramon Hernandez-Hawkins. Dallas police said that Berndino Delgado Jr. has been charged with murder just weeks after it was announced that a Dallas couple with a similar vehicle had been wrongfully arrested.
