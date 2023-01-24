Karl Hoblitzelle was born in 1879 in St. Louis, and after his early days working in a soap factory and as a farmer, his life changed when he worked at his hometown’s World’s Fair. During the fair, he met several performers with plenty of talent but nowhere to perform. Many of those actors and singers were from Texas, so after the fair closed, he moved to Dallas with $2,500 in his pocket to give them somewhere to perform.

