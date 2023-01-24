ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Former Rangers Closer to Return

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Kennedy announced his return to the team on Instagram. Kennedy, a right-handed reliever, posted a photo of himself on social media in a Rangers uniform with a caption:. Runnin’ it back with @rangers for the 2023 season! I’m excited for the opportunity, and can’t wait...
