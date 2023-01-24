ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality

Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy