Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia, has died at the age of 25 just three months after giving birth. Ms Ventimiglia died on 12 January and the cause of death has not been made public. Mother Belinda Cape said in a post on Facebook that the family was “heartbroken”. Mr Ventimiglia appeared on the HBO show between 1999 and 2007 as Artie Bucco. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO