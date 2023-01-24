Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
American Express (AXP) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Gives Upbeat View
AXP - Free Report) reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. The bottom line also decreased 5% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 17% year over year to $14,176 million. The...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial (AIT) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Improved View
AIT - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus of $1.71. Our estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings was $1.69. The bottom line jumped 40.4% year over year. Net sales of $1,060.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q4 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. This designer, manufacturer and apparel seller is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,463 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.5% from...
Zacks.com
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
CFR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX) Misses on Q4 Earnings Even as Revenues Beat
CVX - Free Report) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.09, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16. The underperformance could be attributed to lower-than-expected bottom line results in both the company’s segments. CVX’s upstream segment profit of $5.5 billion came 19.8% below the consensus mark, while the downstream business missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.
Zacks.com
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Zacks.com
Colgate (CL) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Sales Surpass
CL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. Sales and earnings also came ahead of our estimates in the fourth quarter. The top line increased year over year, while earnings per share declined. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,...
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Pricing to Aid PulteGroup's (PHM) Homebuilding in Q4 Earnings
PHM - Free Report) Homebuilding segment, accounting for more than 97% of total revenues, is expected to have registered growth, mainly attributable to higher housing prices. Consequently, the segment is likely to contribute to overall revenues when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. PulteGroup has exhibited a solid...
Zacks.com
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
Zacks.com
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX Q4 Earnings Release
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Zacks.com
Valley National (VLY) Gains Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Cost Hike
VLY - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Results were hurt by an increase in expenses. Nevertheless, an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher interest...
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com
Roper (ROP) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
ROP - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77. This compares with our estimate of $3.72. On a year-over-year basis, earnings increased 16.7%. Roper’s net revenues of $1,430.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,418 million. This compares with...
Zacks.com
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Underwriting
WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. The bottom line improved 12.4% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and an improvement in expense ratio.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Zacks.com
Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Credit Sales Up Y/Y
BFH - Free Report) operating loss of $2.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.67 and our estimate of $4.06. The bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.21 per share earned in the year-ago quarter. Bread Financial Holdings,...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
