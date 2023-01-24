Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
CFR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Zacks.com
Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
Zacks.com
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX Q4 Earnings Release
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q4 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. This designer, manufacturer and apparel seller is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,463 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.5% from...
Zacks.com
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
MAN - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1% on average. Expectations This Time Around.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Zacks.com
Cimpress (CMPR) Shares Decline 4.7% Since Q2 Earnings Release
CMPR - Free Report) reported lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 134.6% and sales missed the same by 6.2%. Shares of the company have declined 4.7% since the earnings release on Jan 25. CMPR incurred an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share....
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
American Express (AXP) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Gives Upbeat View
AXP - Free Report) reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. The bottom line also decreased 5% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 17% year over year to $14,176 million. The...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th
UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days. United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus. United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for K12 (LRN): Time to Buy?
LRN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com
Can American Eagle (AEO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
AEO - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Buy this Soaring Tech Stock Up 100% in the Last Year for More Upside?
SMCI - Free Report) ) soared 98% over the last year to crush the tumbling tech sector. The server and storage solutions provider posted stellar growth during its FY22 and it recently upped its guidance for Q2 FY23 which it is set to report on January 31. Super Micro Computer...
Zacks.com
Colgate (CL) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Sales Surpass
CL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. Sales and earnings also came ahead of our estimates in the fourth quarter. The top line increased year over year, while earnings per share declined. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWY - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2009. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $4.66 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
