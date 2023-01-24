Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.

Whitteney Guyton, owner of the newly opened Birds & Bourbon in Norfolk, recently purchased the Moseberth’s property, as well as Ted Jones Appliance property and the Moseberth’s Restaurant and Shoppes property off Airline Boulevard and Rodman Avenue, for a total of $1 million.

She said her plan is to open her second Birds & Bourbon at the Portsmouth location. She describes her restaurant as an “upscale chicken joint.” She just opened up her first location on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk in early January.

Moseberth’s Fried Chicken and BBQ was in business for more than 80 years at 1505 Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY Photo/Cortez Grayson)

“I want to reinvent this corner and make this a family destination for our community,” Guyton told WAVY.

Guyton, 41, only recently got into the restaurant business. She is a mental health professional who owns Synergy Health Systems in Portsmouth.

She said she was introduced to the Moseberth family through a mutual friend. The Moseberth family has owned the property for generations and closed the restaurant after 81 years in April 2021.

The restaurant was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives back in 2011 and became known for its fresh fried chicken, chicken gizzards and pork BBQ.

“I really enjoyed getting to know the Moseberth family,” Guyton said. “They are great people.”

Guyton said the restaurant will pay tribute to the family and their business in the dishes and through a photo gallery in the restaurant.

“The iconic chicken on top of the building, that’s staying for sure,” Guyton said.

Guyton said the entire restaurant will be gutted and places to sit will be added.

At this time she doesn’t have a timeline for an opening.

