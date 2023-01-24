ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

County Council Presents LARSO With Proclamation

Councilor Lepsch presents a proclamation to LARSO Director Bernadette Lauritzen. Photo by Julie Williams-Hill. The Los Alamos County Council presented a proclamation to the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) during the Tuesday night meeting in Council Chambers. LARSO is celebrating 25 years running the local senior centers. Councilor...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Angelica Gurule Strives To Achieve Environmental Stewardship As Los Alamos County Sustainability Manager

County Sustainability Manager Angelica Gurule. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County has made a lot of commitments to environmental sustainability – whether it is reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, implementing a municipal food compost program or installing electric vehicle charging stations. As the County’s new Sustainability Manager, Angelica Gurule is helping to make good on these commitments.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Helping Empower Heroes In Española

As many are aware, Española has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since...
ESPANOLA, NM
New PED Deputy Cabinet Secretary Starts Work

SANTA FE — The Public Education Department (PED) has hired Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin as its newest deputy cabinet secretary. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something to make a difference,” said Archuleta-Staehlin, the product of Santa Fe Public Schools who was born in New Mexico. As...
SANTA FE, NM
NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship

ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
ESPANOLA, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory

On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Governor Speaks On Public Safety At Roundhouse

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks today during a public safety news conference at the state Capitol. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Legislative leaders, law enforcement and advocates who want to put a stop to gun violence circled around Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with a vow to work together to eradicate something that New Mexicans want eradicated: crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Food Depot’s Souper Bowl Tickets Sell Out

The Food Depot’s annual community event, Souper Bowl XXVII, has completely sold out of all tickets as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 – three days prior to the actual event. The much-anticipated event returns Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. “We are overwhelmed by...
SANTA FE, NM
Obituary: Beverly Ann Markham Warner Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023

BEVERLY ANN MARKHAM Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023. Beverly Ann Markham Warner, 63, of Chimayo, New Mexico, joined the Lord on January 4, 2023 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Beverly was born in Manchester, Connecticut to Jack and Catherine Markham on January 22, 1959. Beverly moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in the mid-1960s where she grew up and attended elementary, junior high and high school. Beverly graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1977.
CHIMAYO, NM
LAMC Honors Genevieve Fairchild With 2023 Daisy Award

2023 Daisy Award recipient Nurse Genevieve Fairchild. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAMC CEO Tracie Stratton presents Nurse Genevieve Fairchild with the 2023 Daisy Award as nominees Dianne Vandiver, seceond from right and Melissa Weiss, right, look on during a special ceremony Monday at the hospital. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Behind The Scenes With LALO-Making Music Come Alive

Scene from rehearsal recently at the United Church. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz and Scot Johnson who plays ‘Mr. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from a recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz, left, and Holly Robinson who plays ‘Mrs. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. By ELISA...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Topper Basketball Team Picks Up Big Road Win

GG Romero takes a short jump shot; she scored 15 points for the game. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Abigail Martinez shoots for 2 points; she had 8 points for the game. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. By MIKE COTE. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. It was a tough contest, but the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

