WRDW-TV
Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
WRDW-TV
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
WRDW-TV
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
Animal control and leash laws in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap’s recent attack by three dogs has raised many questions about animal control laws in Columbia County. In Columbia County, several ordinances are in place for animal control. And certain leash laws tell owners how dogs must be handled in public. But what exactly are those laws and […]
wgac.com
Elderly Burke County Man Found Dead
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man who was reported missing by his family yesterday has been found dead. The Sheriff’s Office says 89-year-old Robert Walker Jr. reportedly left his home on Walker Place Circle Thursday. Authorities say a volunteer helping to search for Walker found his body this morning in a wooded area off Gough Red Hill Road.
Two dead in mining accident in Wrens
WRENS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a mining accident in Wrens, Georgia on Friday. The victims were employees of Piedmont Mining LLC, according to a press release. Emergency response personnel as well as the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were contacted immediately after the accident.
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
wfxg.com
Bicyclist hit on Olive Road dies in hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a bicyclist. According to the coroner, 53-year-old Marico Dorsey was riding a bicycle on Olive Rd. near Eagles Way, Wednesday, January 11, when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Wednesday evening. The coroner's office says no autopsy will be done.
WRDW-TV
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday night. Dorsey was struck...
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
BCSO offering reward for info regarding drive-by shooting of Keysville Mayor’s home
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the shooting of two separate residences in Keysville, GA. One of those home belongs Keysville Mayor, Linda Wilkes. The incidents took place on January 15th, 2023 just […]
Burke County investigators believe they found body of missing elderly man
Burke County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating an elderly man who went missing Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.
