What does certified pre-owned mean? Understanding CPO cars
( ) — Buying a new car is more expensive than ever, with the average new car price exceeding $40,000. Although used cars are more affordable, you might be reluctant to purchase one because it comes with uncertainties beyond what a vehicle history report can uncover. Luckily savvy car shoppers can have the best of both worlds thanks to certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles.
