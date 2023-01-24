Read full article on original website
WOOD
Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets
Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets. Kent County Road Commission works to clear state …. Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets. Gaming with the Griffins: Jared McIsaac. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012923.
WOOD
New public restrooms installed at Heartside Park
JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will …. JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will return to Downtown Muskegon Saturday. It will be a dry start to the weekend with highs rising into the low 30s. Another system of snow will begin to move in during the afternoon. (Jan. 28, 2023)
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Minerva and Pi
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023) JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will …...
WOOD
Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids
Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023) Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins …. Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting...
WOOD
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023) A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 012723
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023) DTE Customers...
WOOD
Three injured in Georgetown Twp. crash
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash in Georgetown Township Friday evening, deputies said. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 20-year-old from Hudsonville was headed west on Baldwin Street but lost control because of slush in the road.
WOOD
Ask Ellen: Did snow stick around longer through winter in the ’60s, ’70s?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting. Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.
WOOD
The Professional Bull Riders are in town this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for some thrills this weekend, there will be some high-energy entertainment at the Van Andel Arena because the cowboys are back! The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the PBR’s premier expansion Tour that brings the excitement and talent of the PBR that fans have come to expect from the leader in the sport of bull riding to cities across the U.S. The tour is 100% produced and operated by PBR, providing fans the highest quality experience available. Join us for the toughest competition on dirt!
WOOD
How to add more fish into your diet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new year often brings a new focus on better health! So when it comes to preparing healthy food, seafood is a delicious option! We love all the vitamins and health benefits from eating fish but buying it often comes with questions like where does the fish come from and how should I cook it? We went to our expert in healthy Meal Planning, Family Fare, to learn more about the process and to show you how to create a delicious meal once it’s in your kitchen!
WOOD
5 secrets to getting hired after 50
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- With millions of job openings currently left unfilled, there should be plenty of opportunities for older adults to get hired or switch careers now. But for many experienced workers, age discrimination continues to be an obstacle. In a recent AARP survey, 78 percent of people...
