Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces re-election campaign

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced his plans for his re-election campaign on Saturday. Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive back in 2019, and is seeking his second term in office and looks to build on the reforms and progress his administration has brought to the County government.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Assini explains decision to run for Monroe County executive

Rochester, N.Y. — Mark Assini has the backing of the Monroe County Republican Party in his bid for county executive. For Assini, politics is personal. "I love Monroe County. I love my neighbors," he said. "I truly do, and it just breaks my heart seeing some of the things going on. And I know with my experience in the both the public sector and private sector, I can make a difference."
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD

Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park

The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
13 WHAM

Office of Parent Engagement holds kick-off event for its Parent University

Rochester, N.Y. — The Office of Parent Engagement had a kick-off event for its Parent University on Saturday at East High School. The Parent University offers a wide range of opportunities for parents with topics ranging from child development, parent-child communication, college readiness, and health and financial literacy. It also offers a variety of workshops that include virtual platforms and family-centered events.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Four arrested for robbery at Starbucks in Penfield

Penfield, N.Y. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Starbucks in Penfield. Around 2:42 p.m. the four suspects in a vehicle pulled up to the drive through window of the Starbucks located on Rt. 441 in Penfield. While at the window, the suspects...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

A cold air comeback in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The theme of our La Nina Winter in WNY has been mild air and minimal amounts of snow compared to normal. So far this January has averaged nearly 7 degrees above normal in Rochester with snowfall averaging nearly 17" below normal. Only two days for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating whether fatal Rochester fire was set intentionally

Rochester, N.Y. — Investigators are working to determine whether a fire that killed a woman in her 70s on the city's west side Friday morning was set on purpose. The home on Hancock Street, which included nine apartments, has been torn down, but investigators are trying to figure out whether an earlier domestic incident at the same address is tied to the fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police investigating homicide near gas station

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Friday night. Police responded to 1416 Culver Road around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Soon after, officers responded to Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

MLK Living the Dream Series wraps up at Pittsford Library

Town of Pittsford, N.Y. — The Town of Pittsford continued to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday. The town has hosted events the entire month of January to celebrate the civil rights icon called the MLK Living the Dream Series. Saturday featured...
13 WHAM

Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

More like Winter this week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold has been hiding far away from WNY for most of this Winter, but it looks like that's about to change this week. We'll see several cold fronts cross the area this week, with the most significant front arriving Friday morning. We'll circle back to that Arctic cold front further below in this article.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester woman accused of murdering 1-year-old son pleads not guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — Bryasia Love, the woman accused of killing her 1-year-old son and assaulting her 2-year-old daughter, faced a judge Friday. Emotions were high, with one woman yelling "Baby killer" in the court room. Love, 26, seemed distracted while the judge was speaking, looking over her shoulder to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road. Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece, is charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, police announced Friday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Bone chilling changes in our weather are coming

Following a quiet last Friday of January, another fast moving front will bring a few snow showers and wind later this evening. Here's a snap shot of forecasted wind gusts around midnight. There will be a few hours where gusts will be between 25-35 mph in the area especially West of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY

