crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Stripe Is Reportedly Looking into Launching an IPO

Stripe Inc., which is one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable Fintechs, is reportedly getting closer to what might be one of the largest public-market entries in recent times. Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison told company workers that the firm’s executives set a goal of taking the Fintech firm public or allowing workers to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the coming year, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by the WSJ).
crowdfundinsider.com

Capitolis Completes Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk Optimization

Capitolis, the technology company reimagining capital markets, completed its nineteenth Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) optimization in January, “with this latest run incorporating a record number of entities, driving a record reduction of over $290 billion in effective notional.”. This marks another momentous occasion for Capitolis as...
crowdfundinsider.com

Germany’s Fraud Prevention Firm Hawk AI to Focus on Global Expansion with $17M Series B

Hawk AI, Germany’s provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technology for banks and payment companies, announced $17M in Series B financing “to accelerate product development and global expansion.”. The investment round was “led by Sands Capital from Washington D.C., with participation from new and existing investors,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services

Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4M in Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers

Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, an all-in-one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android “provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments.” It serves “the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitpanda Technology Solutions Introduces SaaS Product for Banks, Fintechs

Bitpanda, the European digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the “scalable” Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now “adding features, asset classes, and several...
crowdfundinsider.com

FLX Networks, Broadridge Data and Analytics to Help Power Distribution Solutions for Asset Managers

Amid an environment where asset management firms are increasingly collaborating with digital platforms to help launch product offerings and “de-risk” entry into new markets, FLX Networks, which modernizes, simplifies, and drives engagement between asset managers and financial advisors, has partnered with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) as “a preferred data and analytics provider to asset management firms.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Bank N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as CFO

N26, a European digital bank, announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will “lead the company’s financial department moving forward.”. Arnd Schwierholz reportedly “brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to...
crowdfundinsider.com

BMO Wealth Management Selects FactSet as Primary Market Data Provider

FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected as the primary market data provider for BMO’s Wealth Management division. FactSet is deploying its modern, flexible Advisor Workstation to BMO Wealth Management professionals across Canada “to support its digital transformation objectives.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Federal Reserve Board Policy Statement Cautions on Crypto Activity within Banks

The legal frameworks applicable to national banks, insured state banks, and uninsured state banks can result in differences in the scope of allowed activities depending on the type of entity, according to the US Federal Reserve. Regardless of this discrepancy, the Fed will be certain to apply the “same limitations on activities, including novel banking activities, such as crypto-asset-related activities.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Credit, Charge Card Payments in Hong Kong to Exceed $100B by 2026: Report

The Hong Kong credit and charge card payments market is set “to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2022–2026 to reach HKD 831.9 billion ($106.7 billion) in 2026, driven by a significant shift in consumer preferences towards non-cash payment methods and recovery in consumer spending,” forecasts GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
crowdfundinsider.com

Community Digital Bank and Alternative Investment Platform Fagura Raises €780,000 on Seedrs

Fagura, a Fintech that aims to become the “first community digital bank in CEE for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money,” has raised over €786,000 on Seedrs. According to the offering page, 287 investors backed the firm, which easily topped its €400,000 initial funding goal. Investors received equity at a pre-money valuation of €5 million. Fagura is approved for secondary transactions of its shares and is a Seedrs nominee firm.
crowdfundinsider.com

White House Statement on Crypto Appears to Show Growing Hesitancy on Digital Assets

On the same day the US Federal Reserve Board issued a new policy statement on banks engaging in crypto activity, several White House advisors posted a note on the “Administration’s Roadmap to Mitigate Cryptocurrencies’ Risks. The post pointed at the “tough year” for crypto, referencing the algorithmic...
crowdfundinsider.com

Identity Proofing Provider Jumio Exceeds $200M in Bookings

Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced the close to a successful 2022 in which Jumio reportedly became the first identity company “to clear well over $200 million in bookings.”. Q4 also saw Jumio close “both the largest new deal and the...
crowdfundinsider.com

PrimaryBid, Winterflood to Advance UK Retail Investor Participation in Equity Markets

PrimaryBid and Winterflood announced a collaboration to further advance UK retail investor participation in equity and debt capital markets, including IPOs and follow-on fundraises. Together the firms will “offer API integration to any stockbroker or wealth manager wishing to distribute primary market deals to retail investor clients, leveraging the UK’s...
crowdfundinsider.com

tado°, a European Firm Focused on Intelligent Home Climate Management, Secures €43M

Tado°, the European firm focused on intelligent home climate management, announces the completion of a new funding round of EUR 43 million and its plans to become profitable in 2023. In this investment round Trill Impact Ventures, Bayern Kapital, Kiko Ventures, and Swisscanto join as new investors. Since its...
crowdfundinsider.com

House Financial Services Committee Chair Announces Committee Staff, Plans to Pursue Innovation in Financial Services as Well as Robust Oversight

Congressman Patrick McHenry, the Chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, has announced the Committee staff for the 118th Congress. McHenry recently posted his newly formed subcommittees as well as each subcommittee Chair. The Congressman aims to shift the direction of legislation emanating out of the committee to be more supportive of Fintech innovation and capital formation while holding regulators accountable in pursuing their responsibilities. The Committee’s previous incarnation, under the control of Democrats, was more focused on consumer protection and social agendas. While these topics have importance, addressing issues of financial innovation took a back seat in regard to legislation. The Fintech industry, including blockchain advocates and online capital formation, is anticipating more support for innovation.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech DailyPay Announces $260M in New Funding

DailyPay has announced it has secured $260 million of capital to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation. DailyPay is a Fintech that enables employees to access their earnings in real-time. The funding is “divided between revolving credit facility capacity provided by Barclays and Angelo Gordon,...

