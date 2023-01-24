Read full article on original website
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner's office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
WRDW-TV
Suspect from Jackson charged in burglary of Windsor store
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation of the burglary of the Windsor General Store, 4467 Charleston Highway, came to a close with the arrest of a suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. On Jan. 16 , deputies responded to an alarm call at the store, where they...
wfxg.com
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
wgac.com
Residents Displaced After Fire at Champion Pines Apartments in Richmond County
A fire at Champion Pines apartment complex off Wylds Road in Augusta has heavily damaged one building and left several residents displaced. The fire broke out in building 100 around 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say all residents were safely evacuated and no one was injured. At least 15 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.
South Carolina man accused of stealing elderly Hall County woman’s identity, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A South Carolina man was arrested after being accused of stealing an elderly Hall County woman’s identity. Hall County Sheriff officials said between May 1st and Aug. 24th, 31-year-old Aaron Justin Williams of North Augusta used the name, date of birth and social security of a 65-year-old Braselton woman to open several bank accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans over $15,000.
RCSO looking for missing 16 Y.O. last seen in September on Maple Drive in Martinez
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on September 8th, 2022 on Maple Drive in Martinez, Ga. Authorities say Lopez is 5’6″ and weights 160 pounds. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez is known […]
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to their Facebook Page, North Augusta Public Safety is...
wgac.com
Elderly Burke County Man Found Dead
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man who was reported missing by his family yesterday has been found dead. The Sheriff’s Office says 89-year-old Robert Walker Jr. reportedly left his home on Walker Place Circle Thursday. Authorities say a volunteer helping to search for Walker found his body this morning in a wooded area off Gough Red Hill Road.
Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old...
Authorities searching for missing man with Alzheimer's in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding an Alzheimer's patient missing in North Augusta. According to North Augusta Public Safety, Joe Green was last seen in the area of Radiance Drive. At the time, he was wearing jeans, a gray flannel jacket, and mismatched shoes. Authorities believe one of the shoes may be gray and made by Sketchers.
WRDW-TV
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed Friday in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
15-year-old boy hailed as hero for shooting abusive father
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) A teenager from Columbia County, Georgia, admitted to taking the life of his own abusive father after witnessing years of violence. The suspect, 15-year-old Tucker Gales, will be tried as an adult for killing his father, Wesley Gales.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years. The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.
Victim dies after earlier multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road
The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of a victim in a recent multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
