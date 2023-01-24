BRINKLEY, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) and the Arkansas Soybean Association (ASA) are pleased to announce the 2022 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest winners. The contest divides state soybean producers into nine groups, seven geographic regions, one all-state conventional (non-GMO) category and a Champions Category consisting of all previous 100-bushel winners. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each division achieving a minimum of 60 bushels/acre with the exception of the Champions. Winners were announced at the Arkansas Soybean Association Annual Meeting.

BRINKLEY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO