Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Mallard numbers tumble in final aerial survey with weather changes
In the final statewide aerial survey of the 2022-23 waterfowl wintering period, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission staff last week saw a drop in mallards and total ducks across the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (the Delta) compared with the staff’s midwinter survey from two weeks ago, though the number of all ducks in the Delta stayed in line with the long-term average.
Soybean yield contest winners announced
BRINKLEY, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) and the Arkansas Soybean Association (ASA) are pleased to announce the 2022 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest winners. The contest divides state soybean producers into nine groups, seven geographic regions, one all-state conventional (non-GMO) category and a Champions Category consisting of all previous 100-bushel winners. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each division achieving a minimum of 60 bushels/acre with the exception of the Champions. Winners were announced at the Arkansas Soybean Association Annual Meeting.
Boy Scout Troop and Club Scout Pack 84 hold successful fundraiser
Stuttgart’s Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop and Cub Scout Pack 84 held a chili supper fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 19. The fundraiser was held at the American Legion Building on S. Park Ave. The group served nearly 150 bowls of chili and raised approximately $1,100. The proceeds from...
Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds January meeting
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall in Stuttgart with nine members present and two guests. The group all wore their Grand Prairie Quilt Society t-shirts that were gifted to them by a member for Christmas. The meeting was opened...
Comedian brings laughter to Stuttgart for the Hunting for a Cure Price Hancock Foundation
Award-winning Christian comedian Jason Earls performed in Stuttgart earlier this month. The Hunting for a Cure Price Hancock Foundation hosted a fundraiser featuring Earls on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Prairie Center. Foundation organizer Bryan Hancock and his sister, Hannah Maier, kicked off the night by introducing Earls and...
