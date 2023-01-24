‘Onyx The Fortuitous’ Review: Andrew Bowser’s Viral Character Hits The Big Screen In A Shockingly Bland Horror-Comedy [Sundance]

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Infinity Pool’: Mia Goth & Brandon Cronenberg Talk About Their “Unhinged” New Film, The Material Magic Of Practical Effects & More [Interview]
Not yet thirty years old, Mia Goth has already collaborated with several world-renowned filmmakers for her willingness to follow their most demented muses. Her girlish appearance strikes a shocking contrast with the atrocity exhibitions that she gravitates toward: eagerly taking to sexual grooming in Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac;” undergoing forcible insemination and grisly spaghettification with Claire Denis in “High Life;” becoming an insane asylum’s incestuous princess for Gore Verbinski in “A Cure for Wellness;” witnessing her own disembowelment as part of the orgiastic blood ritual Luca Guadagnino that’s the grand finale to “Suspiria;” manifesting a century of madness for Ti West’s in-progress trio of period pieces of “X,” “Pearl,” and the upcoming “Maxxxine.” And so it’s no surprise that Goth’s latest outing is another twisted affair: Brandon Cronenberg‘s “Infinity Pool,” which takes place at a Mediterranean beach resort that hides a violent and depraved sub-culture. As the son of body-horror maestro David Cronenberg, Brandon practically inherits depravity as a birthright. But where will his collaboration with Goth stack up with fans against the actress’ other enviable outings?
theplaylist.net
‘Attack The Block 2’: Joe Cornish Says “Central Concept” Of Upcoming Sequel Is That John Boyega’s Moses “Has Grown Up”
2011’s “Attack The Block” is a lot of things: Joe Cornish‘s directorial debut, John Boyega‘s breakout film, and one of the most entertaining cult films out the UK in the 21st century. So, no shortage of excitement knowing that a sequel to the film is on the way. But by now, it’s over ten years since the last film’s events, when a South London street gang must tangle with aliens invaders on Guy Fawkes Night. So what does Cornish have in mind for a sequel?
theplaylist.net
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Trailer: Supernatural Mexican Horror Film From Michelle Garza Cervera Creeps Into Theaters This February
Pregnancy is often a complicated time for women. A sense of giddy anticipation and hope, but also anxiety and worry, and sometimes even dread. It can be beautiful, yet frightening. And what if, on top of all the emotions, one had to endure a pregnancy while evading the trappings of an evil spirit? Such is the plot of “Huesera: The Bone Woman,” a supernatural horror film from promising young director Michelle Garza Cervera.
theplaylist.net
‘The Eternal Memory’ Review: Maite Alberdi’s Moving Doc Is A Love Story About The Trauma Of Remembering & The Decay Of Memory [Sundance]
It’s challenging and/or impossible to speak about Chilean art and disassociate it from Chilean politics— the two are forever tragically intertwined, bonded together by trauma in a way that few modern countries have experienced. Because Chile suffered a collective social trauma in the 1970s, the country has never recovered and still grapples with it today. A military coup—sanctioned by the U.S. government and Henry Kissinger—overthrew a democratically elected socialist government, murdered the President and plunged the country into chaos and a dictatorship for 17 years. Political dissidents and protesters disappeared, never to be heard from again; families were destroyed, frightening military curfews were implemented, activists were killed, and people feared for their lives.
theplaylist.net
‘Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark’ Trailer: Catch The Comedian’s Latest Stand-Up Special On HBO On February 11
Over the years, comedian Marc Maron has had stand-up specials on Epix, and a few on Netflix, including “Marc Maron: Too Real” and “End Times Fun.” Now he gets a coveted comedy special on HBO with “Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark,” set to premiere on the network next month.
theplaylist.net
Stephen Dorff Misses When Superhero Movies Took Risks & He’s Done With “Worthless Garbage” Like ‘Black Adam’
Leave it to “Blade” star Stephen Dorff to torch superhero movies and how far he feels they’ve fallen. At the Sundance Film Festival to support the premiere of his latest movie, Eddie Alcazar‘s gonzo sci-fi odyssey “Divinity,” Dorff talked with The Daily Beast about how he feels about the present Hollywood climate, in particular Marvel movies. His diagnosis? Not just not good, but “worthless garbage,” as a whole.
James Cromwell Shares the Emotional Story Behind His Iconic Final Line in ‘Babe’
The Oscar-nominated actor revealed the intense personal meaning behind that scene.
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Has Now Directed 3 Of The 5 Highest-Grossing Films Ever As ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Surges Past ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Well, James Cameron naysayers, it’s time to admit defeat. Variety reports that “Avatar: The Way Of Water” now sits at #5 in the all-time box office gross rankings with $2.054 billion globally. That pushes Cameron’s sequel past 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and its $2.052 billion. The sequel’s latest leap in the standings also gives Cameron three of the five most commercially successful films of all time, with “Avatar” at #1 with 2.92 billion and “Titanic” at $2.19 billion.
theplaylist.net
‘Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV’ Review: The Founder Of Video Art Gets A Documentary That is Never As Radical As Its Subject [Sundance]
The avant-garde video artist Nam June Paik gets his own adulatory portrait in Amanda Kim’s documentary “Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV.” An act of biographical recovery that also, somehow, flattens a controversial artist, Kim’s film provides just enough contextual information to maintain interest, even if it’s never as radical as its titular subject.
theplaylist.net
‘Caste’: Ava Duvernay’s Upcoming Racial Drama Adds Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More To Cast
Ava DuVernay‘s “Caste” has been shooting in Savannah, GA for weeks without any casting news save for “King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis leading the cast. But now Deadline has the scoop on who joins Ellis for the upcoming film, and it’s an intriguing list. Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Connie Nielson are all on board for DuVernay’s race drama.
theplaylist.net
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: It’s Time For Billy Batson & The Family To Grow Up
So, James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the DC Universe with DC Studios. So far, that’s meant Henry Cavill out as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman fate is unclear (though director Patty Jenkins threequel was rejected), Jason Momoa with vague but good news about his future, and everyone else with a big fat TBD.
theplaylist.net
Amazon Will Make A ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie That Will Connect With Streaming Series
Once MGM Studios lost the rights to adapt the “Tomb Raider” video game franchise, the future of all the projects in development became very uncertain. Then there was a high-profile scramble for a buyer to make themselves the new home of the IP, and well, it looks like Amazon has landed the rights. That grants them the ability to make both television series and new films featuring the British globetrotting treasure hunter Lara Croft.
theplaylist.net
Contest: ‘The Fabelmans,’Win A Digital Copy of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated Drama
Oscar nominations are out and the countdown is on! We have 43 days for everyone to catch up on any nominees that may have been missed and what better way to do that than by winning a digital film to stream right from your living room?! Just in time to make that a reality, we have two copies of “The Fabelmans” to give away.
theplaylist.net
Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Write/Produce Live-Action ‘Tomb Raider’ Series At Amazon
Following her role as a feisty droid in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) took another plunge into the world of blockbusters to reunite with Lucasfilm for their fifth and final “Indiana Jones” installment. Well, she must have had a bunch of fun on “The Dial of Destiny” as she’s looking to return to familiar franchise territory with a newly announced live-action “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, a video game franchise very much inspired by likes of “Indiana Jones” but with a modern setting.
theplaylist.net
The Razzie Awards Apologize For Nominating 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Actress Amid Backlash
Every year, as the Academy Awards announce their Oscar nominees, The Razzie Awards follow suit with their awards for the past year’s worst films and performances. But the Razzies may have taken their schtick too far for their 2023 ballot. Variety reports that The Razzies face backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in “Firestarter.” To smooth things over, Razzies founder John Wilson rescinded Armstrong’s nomination and said no performances by actors under 18 would be eligible for awards in the future.
theplaylist.net
‘Shrinking’: Brett Goldstein Talks Creating His New Dramedy, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Playing Hercules In The MCU & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo cries tears of joy for Apple TV+’s new dramedy, “Shrinking.” Created by Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”), and Jason Segel (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “How I Met Your Mother”), the show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who has gone off the deep end after the death of his wife. Ignoring the advice of colleagues, his schooling, and common sense, Jimmy decides to make big changes to the way he practices and lives his life, resulting in huge victories and even more drama. The series also stars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and more.
theplaylist.net
‘The Last Of Us’ Co-Showrunner Craig Mazin On The HBO Show’s Future: “There’s Really No Way To Tell The Story Of The Second Game In One Season”
Two episodes in, and HBO‘s “The Last Of Us” is already a sensation. Of course, that’s no surprise for those familiar with the game series. But the numbers behind the show’s premiere are impressive: 4.7 million on its first night of availability and 18 million viewers after one week. That “The Last Of Us” HBO’s second-biggest debut since 2010 behind “House Of The Dragon.” In other words, expect the series to stick around HBO beyond this season.
theplaylist.net
‘The Perfect Nanny’: Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Star In Upcoming HBO Limited Series, With Erkine Also Serving As Showrunner
Nicole Kidman already has a strong partnership with HBO after “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Now she’ll team up with network again for a new limited series. Deadline reports that Kidman and Maya Erskine will star in “The Perfect Nanny,” with Erksine also serving as writer and showrunner. Both actresses are also on board as executive producers.
theplaylist.net
‘Party Down Season’ 3 Revival Trailer: The Cult Comedy Series With The Original Gang Returns February 24
13 years after it was canceled, the catering comedy “Party Down” returns to STARZ for a belated third season, and all the gang is back Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, and more. Because revivals are all the rage in the era of #TooMuchContent and the streaming war era.
theplaylist.net
Joe Cornish Talks About Working On ‘Ant-Man’ With Edgar Wright & The Rapid Transformation Of The MCU
Joe Cornish‘s Netflix series “Lockwood & Co.” premieres on the streamer today, the English comedian and filmmaker’s first foray into TV. And to celebrate, The Playlist interviewed Cornish for an upcoming episode of The Playlist Podcast. The talk spans many Cornish-related projects, like an “Attack The Block” sequel, Marvel‘s “Ant-Man,” and more.
Comments / 0