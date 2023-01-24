Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Home is a total loss after fire in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane today at 06:45 am. A single-family residential building was reported to have smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find the house fully engulfed in flames and the structure had begun to collapse.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441. Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. The Sheriff’s Office will announce when...
WBAY Green Bay
MORE SNOW FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, WINTER ADVISORY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING
The cold front has moved through Wisconsin during the overnight hours, beginning the process of drastically decreasing the temperatures. Highs will be in the upper teens with the lakeshore barely reaching 20 degrees. A line of heavy to moderate snow will be impacting the Wisconsin and Illinois border as another system moves across the Midwest behind the cold front. Some of the snow could reach the Fond du Lac through Sheboygan area starting mid-afternoon through nightfall. 1-3″ of additional snow is possible by Sunday morning. NWS in Milwaukee and Green Bay have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Green Lake, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Manitowoc County until Sunday morning at 6:00 A.M. Roads could be treacherous from Fond du Lac through Milwaukee.
WBAY Green Bay
Fatal Crash in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove. Emergency responders from Liberty Grove and Sister Bay First Responders, Door...
WBAY Green Bay
Major cross country ski competition is first for northeast Wisconsin
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Big meet at the Ariens Nordic Center just outside of Brillion - the competition drew hundreds of participants from across the Great Lakes region. Races were carried out in the C-X-C Junior and Youth Cup Division. The event was moved from Traverse City, Michigan, to Brillion...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grant Fuhrman trial wraps up its first week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil remembers victims of Fond du Lac County crash
Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of 30-35 mph. Volunteers try to help homeless people in the Fox Valley. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 17...
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the 1986 killing of a woman in Green Bay. Lou Griffin, 67, appeared in Brown County Court Friday to enter a plea in the death of Lisa Holstead. The case was once considered the longest-unsolved murder in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
No kid sleeps on the floor in our town
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
WBAY Green Bay
TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND WITH MORE SNOW EXPECTED
Today’s light snowfall has ended and the wind will gradually weaken overnight. Some roads may remain slippery with areas of drizzle this evening. Skies should clear for a time overnight, but our next weathermaker will arrive in short order during the day Saturday. We begin to turn colder tonight with lows settling into the single digits and teens.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police now confirm they are investigating a shooting in Appleton as a homicide. The shooting happened on Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of N. Briarcliff Drive. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The Outagamie...
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Cities Restaurant Week returns to welcome new customers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Restaurants throughout the Fox Valley are celebrating the arrival and return of restaurant week. New this year, diners will have the chance to win big with a daily giveaway courtesy of the event’s premier sponsor, TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®). How it works is...
WBAY Green Bay
Winterfest presented by Packers Give Back kicks off on Saturday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It all starts at 11 o’clock on Saturday - a huge event created for what Wisconsinites love to do and are really good at: Outdoors fun in the cold and snowy season. Bundle up, pile the kids into the car and head on down to Broadway!
Door County Pulse
Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
WBAY Green Bay
St. Norbert women cruise to eighth straight victory, 71-39
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert women put together an impressive performance against Benedictine, and cruised to their eighth straight victory. Notre Dame Academy alum Kaycee Gierczak led all scorers with 19 points on Saturday. Sophomore Emma Morrisey wasn’t far behind with 14 points in the victory.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to shore up your data privacy protection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday is Data Privacy Day and it’s a good time to shore up your online accounts with strong passwords. Consumer experts recommend against using the same passwords for multiple accounts. It’s also a good time to delete apps you don’t use. Go through your...
Comments / 0