The cold front has moved through Wisconsin during the overnight hours, beginning the process of drastically decreasing the temperatures. Highs will be in the upper teens with the lakeshore barely reaching 20 degrees. A line of heavy to moderate snow will be impacting the Wisconsin and Illinois border as another system moves across the Midwest behind the cold front. Some of the snow could reach the Fond du Lac through Sheboygan area starting mid-afternoon through nightfall. 1-3″ of additional snow is possible by Sunday morning. NWS in Milwaukee and Green Bay have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Green Lake, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Manitowoc County until Sunday morning at 6:00 A.M. Roads could be treacherous from Fond du Lac through Milwaukee.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO