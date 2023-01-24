Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants
Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Here are the dirtiest cities in the U.S.
NEW YORK - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States. Newark, NJ came in a close second. New York City came in 12th. The report was compiled by the lawn care company LawnStarter. It looked at various data for 152 cities in the U.S.
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Adams' big Midtown rezoning push for housing
The once-bustling Midtown Manhattan, a center of commerce quieted by Covid-19, is now being eyed for a sweeping renovation. When he delivers his second annual State of the City address today at the Queens Theatre, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will announce plans to rezone a swath of Midtown for considerably more housing. The proposal, shared in advance with POLITICO, would alter areas that have been reserved for manufacturing and office use. It would rely on a difficult-to-achieve policy of converting commercial space that has sat vacant since the pandemic hit. And it would include Manhattan’s storied Garment District, which underwent a rezoning in 2018 to enable more office space — a sober reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on the city.
Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent
Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser. At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street. In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
Albany Legislature looms over Adams' plans for second year in office
Neither State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins nor Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie attended their fellow Democrat’s speech.
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams deliver encouraging message on NYC subway safety
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYC Mayor Eric Adams and police officials joined MTA leadership to deliver what they say is encouraging news for commuters.
Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’
Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
I was passed over as NYC’s Chief Actuary because I’m Asian and gay, former deputy says in lawsuit
This article was originally published on Jan 25 5 a.m. EST by THE CITY. A former deputy chief actuary has sued the City of New York alleging he was denied a promotion to the top job because of his race and sexual orientation — not his ability to handle billions of dollars of pension and retirement investments.
Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters
Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
Queens GOP heavyweight calls on Santos to step down
George Santos, the freshman congressman representing Nassau County and parts of Northeastern Queens, has few friends these days. Now, his circle is only getting smaller. Last week, Republican City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who represents parts of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Richmond Hill and the western half of the Rockaway peninsula, publicly called on Santos to step down.
EV drivers struggle to find charging stations
FOX Business Jeff Flock reports on New York City's growing electric vehicle charger shortage amid New York's decision to ban gas-powered cars by 2035.
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
How a plan to build new housing in Harlem morphed into a truck depot
Lot on West 145th Street in Harlem, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, where a builder plans a truck depot after first proposing new housing, including affordable units. When the member of the City Council drove a hard bargain for more below-market apartments, the builder took a different course. [ more › ]
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
