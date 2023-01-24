ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants

Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Here are the dirtiest cities in the U.S.

NEW YORK - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States. Newark, NJ came in a close second. New York City came in 12th. The report was compiled by the lawn care company LawnStarter. It looked at various data for 152 cities in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

Adams' big Midtown rezoning push for housing

The once-bustling Midtown Manhattan, a center of commerce quieted by Covid-19, is now being eyed for a sweeping renovation. When he delivers his second annual State of the City address today at the Queens Theatre, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will announce plans to rezone a swath of Midtown for considerably more housing. The proposal, shared in advance with POLITICO, would alter areas that have been reserved for manufacturing and office use. It would rely on a difficult-to-achieve policy of converting commercial space that has sat vacant since the pandemic hit. And it would include Manhattan’s storied Garment District, which underwent a rezoning in 2018 to enable more office space — a sober reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent

Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser.  At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street.  In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’

Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Queens GOP heavyweight calls on Santos to step down

George Santos, the freshman congressman representing Nassau County and parts of Northeastern Queens, has few friends these days. Now, his circle is only getting smaller. Last week, Republican City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who represents parts of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Richmond Hill and the western half of the Rockaway peninsula, publicly called on Santos to step down.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

