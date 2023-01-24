The once-bustling Midtown Manhattan, a center of commerce quieted by Covid-19, is now being eyed for a sweeping renovation. When he delivers his second annual State of the City address today at the Queens Theatre, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will announce plans to rezone a swath of Midtown for considerably more housing. The proposal, shared in advance with POLITICO, would alter areas that have been reserved for manufacturing and office use. It would rely on a difficult-to-achieve policy of converting commercial space that has sat vacant since the pandemic hit. And it would include Manhattan’s storied Garment District, which underwent a rezoning in 2018 to enable more office space — a sober reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO