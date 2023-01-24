Read full article on original website
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
Concerts planned for New Kensington hotel ballroom
A Gilpin couple is working to turn a New Kensington hotel’s ballroom into the area’s newest concert venue. Daniel and Brenda Leo, through their businesses, Leo’s Productions and Strobe Lighting & Sound, are planning to host monthly concerts in the grand ballroom of the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road, across from Giant Eagle.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
2 injured after deck collapses at Vandergrift home
Two people were injured after the deck collapsed at their Vandergrift home Saturday morning. Katie Bragg, 34, and Mike Horton, 33, were injured when the deck collapsed around 9:45 a.m., relatives said. The pair used the deck space every day, said Sophie Bragg, their 11-year-old daughter. Half of the deck...
Owner of Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe retires after 42 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's spent decades feeding cops, athletes, politicians, reporters and neighbors.Now, the owner of the Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe is hanging up his apron. After 42 years, owner and operator Nick Mastros is retiring and handing over the North Side shop.But the changing of hands doesn't mean a changing of sandwich-making philosophy. The new operator is the shop's chef.Mastros said he will miss one thing the most."The repeat customers from all walks of life. It doesn't matter, you could one day be sitting next to someone building Heinz Field, and the next day Mr. Rooney could be here or a construction worker or councilman or judge or a mayor could be here."Mastros' 94-year-old mother, who's been the shop's cashier, is also retiring.
Update on puppy found abandoned in Beaver Co. woods
We have an encouraging update on a puppy that was found abandoned in the woods in Beaver County. On January 19, a four-month-old puppy was found emaciated, soaked in rain and urine and near death with extreme anemia.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
pghcitypaper.com
Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show
Pittsburgh lost a major voice in the arts community when Natiq Jalil suddenly passed away late last year. Now, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, along with The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, will dedicate this month's Downtown Gallery Crawl to his work and legacy. On Fri., Jan. 27, the Crawl,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
wtae.com
Video: Snowflake the polar bear enjoys the snow day at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
PITTSBURGH — Some of us enjoy winter more than others. One member of the Pittsburgh Zoo was showing that off on social media. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium posted a video of Snowflake the polar bear romping in the snow Wednesday. Watch the video above to watch Snowflake play.
pghcitypaper.com
House of Stones delivers Black-led narrative about four brothers and a funeral
The Pittsburgh film scene reflects the national one in many ways, including,. , that Black perspectives are left underrepresented. Redwood Media Group, established in 2019 by Maurice Redwood, wants to help change that. The local production company will debut a new feature film, House of Stones, on Sat., Jan. 28 during a red carpet premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
wtae.com
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It Took Donovan McMillion Leaving Pittsburgh to Realize Where He Was Supposed to be
Ring, ring. Ring, ring. Ring, ring. If Donovan McMillon were to check his phone, he’d see it’s grandma calling. She popped down to the South Side for lunch, ordered an extra steak and wants to drop it off at his place. She can do that now since he’s returned home to Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Diego Traviezo & Katie Muzzio’s Love Story Is Just Like the Movies
The early days of the relationship between Katie Muzzio and Diego Traviezo played like a rom-com montage. The couple — Katie, a New Jersey native in Pittsburgh for school, and Diego, a Miami transplant in town for work — met in 2017 through mutual friends and found themselves at the same game nights and holiday gatherings. Soon, those chance encounters evolved into dinner dates. Diego taught Katie how to drive a stick shift, his knack for teaching revealing his exceptional patience. She was studying to become a pharmacist, and Diego appreciated her intelligence and genuine care for others. “I really liked the energy Katie had,” Diego says. “Whenever you talk to her, you always feel really important and like she cares a lot about what you’re saying.”
Over 2 dozen demonstrators gather in Pittsburgh in response to Tyre Nichols’ death
PITTSBURGH — Over two dozen demonstrators have gathered in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood in response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The planned protest comes less than 24 hours after Memphis police released Tyre Nichols’ arrest video. >> To see the unedited video released by the Memphis...
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man
PITTSBURGH — The search for a missing man out of McKeesport is over. The mother of Kenneth Lennex confirmed to Channel 11 News that his body was found this morning in Elliott. Pittsburgh Police said they found a man shot in the head in a wooded area around 9:30...
