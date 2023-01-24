ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohparent.com

Kid-Approved Valentine Events around Cincinnati and Dayton

Valentine’s Day is a magical time for children to spread love and kindness to friends, family and others. From card exchanges to cookie decorating, we’ve rounded up the top kid-approved Valentine parties in Cincinnati:. Benkens Garden Center- Kids will get to choose between two different Valentines holder designs,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Kroger, Wright State team up to fight food uncertainty on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has teamed up with Wright State University in an effort to combat food uncertainty on campus. Wright State is on a mission to make sure that every student enrolled at the university will not have to worry about where their next meal would come from. An initiative to provide help […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’

Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities say no injuries had been reported as of 2:50 […]
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery

Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day

Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern

A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
MIAMISBURG, OH
tippnews.com

Best Pizza Spots in Miami County

Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

EPs from 2022: Looking back at Dayton’s best short-form releases

I recently wrote a roundup of top local full-length albums of 2022, but I also want to highlight short-form releases. Here’s some of last year’s notable EPs. One of the region’s top rappers, Tino, was in the mix once again. The Dayton transplant released the emo-rap concept album, “Midwest Sorrow,” in October. “La Pie Bavarde,” Tino’s first vinyl release, followed a month later. The EP is a virtual collaboration with Marrrtin, a French DJ and producer. You need both releases.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton fire crews respond to building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Dayton neighborhood for a reported building on fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department responded to Woodside Avenue in Dayton for a fire. No injuries were reported at the time 2 NEWS spoke with authorities. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy