4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
ohparent.com
Kid-Approved Valentine Events around Cincinnati and Dayton
Valentine’s Day is a magical time for children to spread love and kindness to friends, family and others. From card exchanges to cookie decorating, we’ve rounded up the top kid-approved Valentine parties in Cincinnati:. Benkens Garden Center- Kids will get to choose between two different Valentines holder designs,...
Kroger, Wright State team up to fight food uncertainty on campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has teamed up with Wright State University in an effort to combat food uncertainty on campus. Wright State is on a mission to make sure that every student enrolled at the university will not have to worry about where their next meal would come from. An initiative to provide help […]
Here’s how to score free McNuggets in the Miami Valley this weekend
The restaurant is offering a free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app on Sunday only.
dayton.com
Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’
Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
‘This is vital;’ New crisis line aims to help Miami Valley families impacted by addiction
MIAMI VALLEY — Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, yet according to The Addiction Center, only 10 percent receive treatment. In the Miami Valley around the beginning of the year, Montgomery County reported double the number of drug overdoses at area hospitals than anticipated. Last week,...
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities say no injuries had been reported as of 2:50 […]
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
dayton.com
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day
Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
dayton.com
EPs from 2022: Looking back at Dayton’s best short-form releases
I recently wrote a roundup of top local full-length albums of 2022, but I also want to highlight short-form releases. Here’s some of last year’s notable EPs. One of the region’s top rappers, Tino, was in the mix once again. The Dayton transplant released the emo-rap concept album, “Midwest Sorrow,” in October. “La Pie Bavarde,” Tino’s first vinyl release, followed a month later. The EP is a virtual collaboration with Marrrtin, a French DJ and producer. You need both releases.
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
Dayton fire crews respond to building fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Dayton neighborhood for a reported building on fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department responded to Woodside Avenue in Dayton for a fire. No injuries were reported at the time 2 NEWS spoke with authorities. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
