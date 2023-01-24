ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Zara-Style Winter Fashion Finds — All Under $40

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still working on perfecting your winter wardrobe? You've come to the right place. The thing is, you might have the perfect vision of what you want your closet to look like — maybe a Zara-style paradise — but putting it together without spending too much cash is where you might hit a roadblock.

We're here to help you out with affordable winter fashion pieces from Amazon under $40 — some under $30 — that remind Us of something you'd see on Zara's website. Shop below!

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you see the word "pointelle," you know you're heading in the right direction. The airy, perforated style will definitely make your sweater stand out, as evidenced by this Dellytop cardigan !

2. We Also Love: Another style we're loving lately is the knit polo. This Zaful top just has such a casual-cool elegance!

3. We Can't Forget: You won't want to miss out on adding something like this ribbed Prettygarden pullover to your knitwear collection!

Hoodies and Sweatshirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Safrisior sweatshirt is such a cool take on the bustier-style trend. It reminds Us so much of a piece we saw on Zara's site — but it's more affordable!

5. We Also Love: One of our go-to pieces this winter is a turtleneck sweatshirt rather than a knit turtleneck sweater. This comfy Lauweion sweatshirt is a beautifully elevated approach to loungewear!

6. We Can't Forget: A graphic design is also a must — especially if it includes an artsy, abstract portrait. We were so excited when we spotted this Wdirara sweatshirt !

Co-ord Sets

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Matching up! Don't miss out on this number one bestselling Pink Queen lounge set while it's on sale for under $40!

8. We Also Love: You can also go for a co-ord set when you're dressing up for a night out. Our eye is on this Shein crop top and pant set !

9. We Can't Forget: This ribbed Kolaoyep set quickly came to our mind. The button-up top and wide leg pants are the perfect pair!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: One of the most popular picks of the season, these pleated Tronjori trousers are one of our top recommendations, for sure!

11. We Also Love: Who knew cargo pants could be so incredibly stylish? These silky Allegra K cargo pants are a fashionista's dream!

12. We Also Love: Another foolproof fashion hack is to swap out your denim for faux leather. Try these Heziowyun faux-leather pants instead of your jeans!

Outerwear

13. Our Absolute Favorite: A cute, cropped puffer coat under $40? Definitely check out this Automet coat while it's on sale!

14. We Also Love: Love different styles of quilting? You'll love to wavy design of this Bellivera jacket !

15. We Can't Forget: You could also opt for a puffer vest instead of a puffer coat. We adore this Songling vest !

Jewelry

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Even when you're bundled up, a few jewelry pieces can make a huge difference in your look. The leaves may have fallen from the trees, but these Labrillery leaf earrings are gorgeous for winter!

17. We Also Love: Don't shy away from statement necklaces like this layered chain Humble Chic necklace . Glam!

18. We Can't Forget: Thicker, bubble-style rings are very popular right now. Add this Pavoi gold-plated ring to your stack!

Scarves

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Mega-warm, mega-chic — this Ohayomi scarf can even be worn as a blanket!

20. We Also Love: This striped Beechfield scarf is another great find that can add an element of interest to any outfit!

21. We Can't Forget: How cozy does this cashmere-like Agoder scarf look? Such a dreamy find!

Meet Your New Fashion Secret Weapon: This Cozy Shawl

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

