Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot delays VALORANT Patch 6.02 due to PBE issue
VALORANT players will have to wait an extra week before the next significant game update. Riot Games confirmed today that Patch 6.02 has officially been pushed back to Feb. 7. Typically, Riot releases a new VALORANT patch every two weeks, with the 6.01 update releasing on Jan. 17 and the 6.02 update set for Jan. 31. But an issue with access to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) has forced Riot to move the release schedule for 6.02.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict on Roadhog’s nerfs
A series of balance changes hit Overwatch 2‘s live servers two days ago, mainly targeting Kiriko, Sojourn, and Roadhog. The tank has been wreaking havoc since the release of Overwatch 2, bringing players to their doom with his hook. But the last nerf he received with Jan. 24’s balance...
dotesports.com
Aaron Keller hints at matchmaking, ultimate retention changes in Overwatch 2 season 3
One thing the Overwatch 2 community isn’t shy about is sharing their thoughts about the state of the game with developers. While most of us likely wish they’d do so in a bit more constructive manner instead of yelling into the void, the team behind the game wants players to know that they’re listening to the given feedback.
dotesports.com
Jks lands a bizarre wallbang on s1mple at BLAST Spring Groups
Nuke is a CS:GO map known for having a few incredible wallbang spots, and yesterday, during BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023, Justin “jks” Savage hit a pretty brilliant one on Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. The Australian caught his enemy as he was trying to escape the bomb...
dotesports.com
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
dotesports.com
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
dotesports.com
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
dotesports.com
Best Killjoy Ascent Setups in VALORANT
Killjoy is a versatile agent in VALORANT. When she’s in the right hands, she can single-handedly turn the tide of a game. However, her smart abilities can be challenging to grasp at first. Her setup is incredibly important before a round starts. That’s when she’ll place her traps and...
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 13.1B is now live
League of Legends Patch 13.1B (formerly known as Patch 13.2) is now rolling out across servers worldwide, Riot Games has announced. The patch was originally scheduled to release yesterday, Jan. 25, but it was pushed back by one day following a cyber attack on Riot earlier this week. With the launch of this patch, players can expect the usual changes coming to League, including balance updates and system changes. Many of the more significant updates that were slated to launch with Patch 13.2, though, were pushed back to a later date, which is why Riot chose to alter the title of this patch and cause it to lean more toward having a “micropatch” designation.
dotesports.com
What is a DMZ wipe? Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new mode, DMZ, has garnered quite a cult following since it was released in November 2022. The extraction mode is rife with opportunities for exploration and exhilaration by solo players or teams alike, and it only seems to be growing. Talk on CoD social...
dotesports.com
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions
After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 major leak shows Mythic skin that might be coming with Season 3 battle pass
Overwatch 2 players are patient creatures who normally have to wait until the patch day to learn about the makeovers coming to their favorite game. But, only days after the most recent patch turned the game upside down, a major leak showing off Mythic skin has been circling in the Overwatch 2 communities across the Internet.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players cringe together at the worst player duo nicknames
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, meaning couples are flocking to VALORANT. Right? Well, either way, players have noticed an influx of duo names in-game, and most are cringe. A frustrated player headed to the VALORANT subreddit to complain about a recent duo they came across, “I miss her” and “I miss him.” While romantic to some, it clearly struck a nerve with this player. Other gamers agreed, piling on with their own cringe duo names.
dotesports.com
How to fix Code 408 in Apex Legends
When it comes to Apex Legends and errors that constantly interfere with a pleasant gaming experience, it seems like the two almost have a love affair of sorts. They’ve been going strong for years at this point. While it is clear that Apex has no shortage of errors when...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ new DDoS protection feature is good news, but it isn’t foolproof
Apex Legends and Respawn continued to strengthen their lines of communication between developers and player base to start off 2023 yesterday, announcing some big news for players in the higher ranks of the game. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like everything is working out exactly as the devs intended.
dotesports.com
VALORANT player discovers unlucky interaction between Phoenix and Reyna skills
As a team shooter game, VALORANT is not only about precise gunplay but also timing, coordination, and communication. Even before the rounds begin, each team needs to decide on a good set of five agents who work well together based on their pool of abilities. There are cases, however, where...
dotesports.com
FaZe to face G2 in the opening match of 2023 VALORANT Challengers North America
The schedule for the first split of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league has been announced today. Tournament host Knights revealed today that G2 and FaZe Clan will face off against each other in the opening matchup, which is set to begin on Feb. 1. That match will be followed by The Guard against Disguised to conclude the first day of competition.
dotesports.com
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
dotesports.com
VALORANT fan highlights which agents’ abilities are the most expensive, cheapest
The economy in VALORANT is one of the most important aspects of the game, but one of the agents with a low win rate is the most expensive. Last night, a Redditor extracted the cost of the abilities for each agent in VALORANT, which revealed that Chamber has the most expensive kit, unsurprisingly. Sage is the second-most expensive agent in VALORANT with a total cost of 800 credits across the board. Astra is the cheapest agent in VALORANT with a 450 total credit cost, with her Stars recharging.
Comments / 0