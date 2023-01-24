Read full article on original website
Contest: ‘The Fabelmans,’Win A Digital Copy of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated Drama
Oscar nominations are out and the countdown is on! We have 43 days for everyone to catch up on any nominees that may have been missed and what better way to do that than by winning a digital film to stream right from your living room?! Just in time to make that a reality, we have two copies of “The Fabelmans” to give away.
Andrea Riseborough Oscars Controversy Prompts Academy Campaign Review
It looked as though the 2023 Oscar season would be the first in over a decade without some sort of scandal in its midst. After the events of the past week, that does not appear to be the case. The “surprise” nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category has prompted concern over what was sold as a “grassroots” campaign to the media and general public.
‘Caste’: Ava Duvernay’s Upcoming Racial Drama Adds Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More To Cast
Ava DuVernay‘s “Caste” has been shooting in Savannah, GA for weeks without any casting news save for “King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis leading the cast. But now Deadline has the scoop on who joins Ellis for the upcoming film, and it’s an intriguing list. Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Connie Nielson are all on board for DuVernay’s race drama.
The Razzie Awards Apologize For Nominating 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Actress Amid Backlash
Every year, as the Academy Awards announce their Oscar nominees, The Razzie Awards follow suit with their awards for the past year’s worst films and performances. But the Razzies may have taken their schtick too far for their 2023 ballot. Variety reports that The Razzies face backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in “Firestarter.” To smooth things over, Razzies founder John Wilson rescinded Armstrong’s nomination and said no performances by actors under 18 would be eligible for awards in the future.
‘Close’: Lukas Dhont On Why You Should See His Oscar-Nominated Film This Weekend [Interview]
The last eight months have been pretty remarkable for Lukas Dhont. After bursting on the global film scene with “Girl” in 2018, the Belgian filmmaker returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his sophomore effort, “Close.” That heartbreaking drama won the Grand Prix (effectively coming in second) and was quickly scooped up by A24. After causing AMPAS members at the Telluride Film Festival to sob, “Close” won numerous festival honors around the globe, took the NBR Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and landed five European Film Award nominations. And on Tuesday morning, Dhont became an Academy Award nominee after “Close” earned an International Film Oscar nomination in a year that saw several highly lauded films not make the cut.
Casey Affleck Has Another Directing Project On The Way, And He’ll Turn Down Big Acting Roles To Make It
On the latest episode of the “Team Deakins” podcast, hosted by legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, Casey Affleck let it slip that he’s currently prepping for a new directorial project. And while Affleck didn’t divulge any ideas on the upcoming third film, it’s clear from his conversation with Deakins that it’ll be similar to 2010’s “I’m Not There” and 2019’s “Light Of My Life.” That is, it’ll be a more Affleck makes for his artistic fulfillment more than commercial success.
‘A Thousand And One’ & ‘The Persian Version’ Top 2023 Sundance Film Festival Awards
After a two-year virtual in-person hiatus, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City and that meant an old-fashioned in-person awards ceremony as well. Well, sorta. The post-ceremony party was absent this year (as well as its traditional host), but there was undoubtedly a lot of joy in the room as the honors were handed out. In the prestigious U.S. Dramatic Competition, the top prize went to A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One.” “The Persian Version” took two prizes including the Audience Award, U.S. Dramatic, and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award went to Maryam Keshavarz, the film’s director and screenwriter.
‘Infinity Pool’: Mia Goth & Brandon Cronenberg Talk About Their “Unhinged” New Film, The Material Magic Of Practical Effects & More [Interview]
Not yet thirty years old, Mia Goth has already collaborated with several world-renowned filmmakers for her willingness to follow their most demented muses. Her girlish appearance strikes a shocking contrast with the atrocity exhibitions that she gravitates toward: eagerly taking to sexual grooming in Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac;” undergoing forcible insemination and grisly spaghettification with Claire Denis in “High Life;” becoming an insane asylum’s incestuous princess for Gore Verbinski in “A Cure for Wellness;” witnessing her own disembowelment as part of the orgiastic blood ritual Luca Guadagnino that’s the grand finale to “Suspiria;” manifesting a century of madness for Ti West’s in-progress trio of period pieces of “X,” “Pearl,” and the upcoming “Maxxxine.” And so it’s no surprise that Goth’s latest outing is another twisted affair: Brandon Cronenberg‘s “Infinity Pool,” which takes place at a Mediterranean beach resort that hides a violent and depraved sub-culture. As the son of body-horror maestro David Cronenberg, Brandon practically inherits depravity as a birthright. But where will his collaboration with Goth stack up with fans against the actress’ other enviable outings?
‘Succession’ Season 4: The Next Chapter In The Roy Family Saga Begins On March 26
Since its premiere in 2018, “Succession” has swiftly become one of HBO‘s most popular and critically acclaimed shows ever. Now the show finally returns for its highly anticipated fourth season, aiming to win the Emmy for Best Drama three times in a row. The new season picks...
James Cameron Has Now Directed 3 Of The 5 Highest-Grossing Films Ever As ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Surges Past ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Well, James Cameron naysayers, it’s time to admit defeat. Variety reports that “Avatar: The Way Of Water” now sits at #5 in the all-time box office gross rankings with $2.054 billion globally. That pushes Cameron’s sequel past 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and its $2.052 billion. The sequel’s latest leap in the standings also gives Cameron three of the five most commercially successful films of all time, with “Avatar” at #1 with 2.92 billion and “Titanic” at $2.19 billion.
‘Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark’ Trailer: Catch The Comedian’s Latest Stand-Up Special On HBO On February 11
Over the years, comedian Marc Maron has had stand-up specials on Epix, and a few on Netflix, including “Marc Maron: Too Real” and “End Times Fun.” Now he gets a coveted comedy special on HBO with “Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark,” set to premiere on the network next month.
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: It’s Time For Billy Batson & The Family To Grow Up
So, James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the DC Universe with DC Studios. So far, that’s meant Henry Cavill out as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman fate is unclear (though director Patty Jenkins threequel was rejected), Jason Momoa with vague but good news about his future, and everyone else with a big fat TBD.
‘Shrinking’: Brett Goldstein Talks Creating His New Dramedy, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Playing Hercules In The MCU & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo cries tears of joy for Apple TV+’s new dramedy, “Shrinking.” Created by Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”), and Jason Segel (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “How I Met Your Mother”), the show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who has gone off the deep end after the death of his wife. Ignoring the advice of colleagues, his schooling, and common sense, Jimmy decides to make big changes to the way he practices and lives his life, resulting in huge victories and even more drama. The series also stars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and more.
Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Pendulum Project’ Is A Satire Series From Writer Kurt Anderson Featuring Michael Cera, Roy Wood Jr. & Liev Schreiber [Exclusive]
Exclusive: Earlier this year, in Steven Soderbergh‘s annual list—where the filmmaker details everything he watched or read in the year—the “Contagion” and ‘Oceans’ trilogy director unveiled a new venture he shot called “The Pendulum Project.” What is it exactly? Well, Soderbergh didn’t say, but his Seen, Read list did reveal the enterprise was a TV series, making it the third film or TV project he shot in 2022, alongside “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and the HBO Max mini-series “Full Circle.”
‘Party Down Season’ 3 Revival Trailer: The Cult Comedy Series With The Original Gang Returns February 24
13 years after it was canceled, the catering comedy “Party Down” returns to STARZ for a belated third season, and all the gang is back Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, and more. Because revivals are all the rage in the era of #TooMuchContent and the streaming war era.
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Transforms Into An Action Hero Fighting Dinosaurs In Sci-Fi Thriller From Sam Raimi
In a few short years, Adam Driver has gone from underground TV curiosity to the most compelling leading man in movies. The young actor has already notched two consecutive Oscar nominations for his roles in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and 2019’s “Marriage Story,” plus an extended excursion into the “Star Wars” universe. The last two years have seen Driver collaborate with “A-list” auteurs like Ridley Scott (“The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci”) and Michael Mann (the upcoming “Enzo Ferrari”). But he’s also found time to return to space, albeit in a slightly more vulnerable context than that of Kylo Ren.
‘Thunderbolts’: ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri The Latest To Join The MCU Phase 5 Film’s Stacked Ensemble Cast
Based on its cast alone, “Thunderbolts” may be the buzziest film to come out of the MCU‘s Phase 5. And now the upcoming Marvel movie adds another intriguing name to its ensemble. Variety reports that “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri is the latest to join the film’s cast, poising the actress for a big-screen breakout.
