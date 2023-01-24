Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
VALORANT player discovers unlucky interaction between Phoenix and Reyna skills
As a team shooter game, VALORANT is not only about precise gunplay but also timing, coordination, and communication. Even before the rounds begin, each team needs to decide on a good set of five agents who work well together based on their pool of abilities. There are cases, however, where...
How to fix Code 408 in Apex Legends
When it comes to Apex Legends and errors that constantly interfere with a pleasant gaming experience, it seems like the two almost have a love affair of sorts. They’ve been going strong for years at this point. While it is clear that Apex has no shortage of errors when...
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
Apex Legends’ new DDoS protection feature is good news, but it isn’t foolproof
Apex Legends and Respawn continued to strengthen their lines of communication between developers and player base to start off 2023 yesterday, announcing some big news for players in the higher ranks of the game. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like everything is working out exactly as the devs intended.
A controversial ESL Pro League CS:GO rule could interfere with the RMR open qualifiers
Jérome Coupez, the CEO of prominent esports agency Prodigy Agency, advised CS:GO players today to reconsider taking a substitute role for teams attending the upcoming ESL Pro League Season 17 from February to March. It seems that EPL has a rule that prohibits pros from playing in the open qualifiers for the BLAST RMR—the tournament that teams will play to qualify for the BLAST.tv Paris Major in May—to stay as a sub for EPL teams.
Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ players to an all-new, expansive map called Al Mazrah. This new map has hundreds of points of interest where players can find in-game currency, loot, or stage battlegrounds to take on opposing players and squads. Though the overwhelming majority of the map is open to players upon spawning in, there are some locked areas.
Best MTG low-rarity removal spells for ONE Draft and Prerelease Sealed
Know what removal spells to grab early in ONE Draft. Wizards of the Coast is continuing to expand Magic: The Gathering design through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing multiple staple removal cards with an added effect that synergizes with themes in that color. The Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming
It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene. They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with...
Team Secret may be pursuing another notable Dota 2 player to fix its poor DPC start
After a second place at The International 2022, Team Secret came into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with high hopes. Secret’s new season started off with a tough fixture, and the team quickly found themselves at the bottom of the barrel after a few weeks. Losing Nisha heavily affected...
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions
After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
When is the DMZ Season 2 wipe?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode has given fans of the series a new extraction-based experience to enjoy that is more casual than other games. Players still lose all progress and items if they die, but it is easy to quickly build a robust inventory of weapons, keys, and other essential items.
Jks lands a bizarre wallbang on s1mple at BLAST Spring Groups
Nuke is a CS:GO map known for having a few incredible wallbang spots, and yesterday, during BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023, Justin “jks” Savage hit a pretty brilliant one on Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. The Australian caught his enemy as he was trying to escape the bomb...
TSM welcomes four new Apex Legends pros, looks to boost the women’s scene
TSM has participated in competitive Apex since 2019, with their current roster currently set to represent North America in the 2023 Split One Playoffs. Adding to their already stacked lineup of professional players and content creators, TSM signed four women to Apex Legends as competitive players. TSM first signed Janey...
What is a DMZ wipe? Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new mode, DMZ, has garnered quite a cult following since it was released in November 2022. The extraction mode is rife with opportunities for exploration and exhilaration by solo players or teams alike, and it only seems to be growing. Talk on CoD social...
All MTG Oil counter enablers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Use Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited, and other formats, to enable additional abilities and effects from your Artifacts and creatures. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic showcased in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, representing Phyrexian glistening oil and the power it can give Artifacts and creatures. The set also includes the MTG Proliferate mechanic, giving players another means to increase Oil counters on their permanents. There are a total of 31 cards in the ONE set that synergize with Oil counters, with Black being the only color that doesn’t use them.
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
When is the next CS:GO operation?
The operations are a series of timed event updates that are added to CS:GO periodically by Valve, the game’s developer. The operations generally include new weapon skins, maps, game modes, and challenges that players can complete to unlock exclusive cosmetics and the operation medal to display in their profile.
Best MTG Black Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards tier-list
A guide to drafting the MTG color Black in the ONE Limited Draft format. The color Black in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is stacked with above-average Magic: The Gathering Common and Uncommon cards, synergizing with three main mechanics in the set. Fueling Toxic, Corrupted, and Proliferate synergies in Phyrexia:...
Phil Spencer admits Xbox didn’t release enough games in 2022
Last year wasn’t the most riveting for Xbox players. The console saw a lack of exclusives and big releases in 2022 but it looks like things may change this year. Xbox does a lot of things right, like the Game Pass and the new generation consoles’ powerful capabilities. But the lack of new games in 2022 didn’t go unnoticed. This was addressed in a recent interview with CEO Phil Spencer, who said that the underwhelming year was “on me.”
