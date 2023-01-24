ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Drops F-Bombs When Asked About His NFL Future After Playoffs Loss: Don’t Know ‘What I’m F–king Doing’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHHWn_0kPaMynk00
Tom Brady playing against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game, January 2023. Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

A sore subject. Tom Brady appeared to get frustrated when discussing his future in the NFL after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

The topic of Brady's "timetable" for his possible retirement was brought up during the Monday, January 23, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast . "If I knew what I was going to f--king do, I would've already f--king done it," the quarterback, 45, told cohost Jim Gray . "I'm taking it a day at a time."

An awkward silence fell over the conversation as Gray teased that Brady seemed "antagonized by the question." The pro athlete later said, "I appreciate your asking," as Gray moved to a new topic.

The offseason ended for the California native and the Tampa Bay team on January 16 after losing to the Cowboys 31-14. After the game, Brady told reporters that he wasn't rushing into his decision about the 2023 season.

Everything Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Said About His NFL Retirement

Read article

"I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep as soon as I can tonight," he said during a press conference. "There's been a lot of focus on this game. Just one day at a time."

The former New England Patriots player previously announced in February 2022 that he was retiring from pro football after more than 20 years in the league. At the time, Brady told fans that he wanted "to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," including his children. (He shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with now-ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan .)

Weeks after stepping back from the NFL, however, Brady announced his return . "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he tweeted in March 2022. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixFJ0_0kPaMynk00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, January 2023. John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Brady's swift comeback to the football field sparked tension between him and Bündchen, 42, whom he wed in 2009. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that the twosome had hired divorce lawyers. The Super Bowl champ and the model announced their split one month later.

"I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bündchen wrote via social media in October 2022.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Sweetest Photos With Their Kids

Read article

Since the end of his marriage, the three-time NFL MVP has been candid about his plans to continue playing. "I think next time I decide to retire, that's it for me. ... I'm going to take my time, whenever that time does come," he said on a December 2022 episode of his podcast.

With the 2022 season behind him, Brady is looking forward to spending quality time with his kids. "In the end, life is a people business," he said on Monday. " Relationships — that's what life's about . Who you surround yourself with. It's not whether you won a game or not, whether you won a Super Bowl or not. ... My life is very rich because of the amazing people I've had in my life that have supported me and that have helped me achieve my dreams. ... And now I have these great children to learn from and try to be a good parent, be present for them."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce

In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling.  According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
People

Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
TAMPA, FL
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement

For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized.  Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed

The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

285K+
Followers
27K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy