Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals
Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD
Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
AI CCTV Market 2023 Global – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028
“According to SNS insider, the AI CCTV Market Size was valued at US$ 16.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 43.12 billion by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 15.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:
Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award
Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions. This press release features multimedia. View...
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Report 2022: Need for Pet Security and Freedom Drives Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs and Cats), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Technology (GPS, RFID and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Pet Smart...
AKARALI expands in the US as consumer demands quality clinically tested Tongkat Ali products
California, United States, 29th Jan 2023 – AKARALI announces its expansion plan into the US market with a wide range clinically-tested Tongkat Ali products that are backed by two decades of research studies and clinical trials. The herbal dietary supplement market in the US has surpassed USD10 billion for...
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
Nibav Lifts – Introducing the Top Reasons to Get a Home Lift or a Vacuum Lift in Malaysia
If you’re looking for a reliable home lifts or elevator company in Malaysia, look no further than Nibav Lifts. One product in their extensive catalog is the Nibav Air Vacuum Home Lift, a modular and lightweight elevator that can be set up in any house with no disruption. Their...
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Sotera Health Company Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SHC
If you purchased Sotera Health securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sotera Health class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11454 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 27, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
GINKGO BIOWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks with a Class Period from May 11, 2021 to October 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ginkgo Bioworks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
Global Luxury Travel Market 2022: Featuring Absolute Travel, Thomas Cook, Scott Dunn and Travelopia Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Luxury Travel Market Size By Tour Type, By Age Group Of Travellers, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Luxury Travel Market was valued at USD 1072.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1795.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Level of Encryption Is Ideal for a Business
Encryption is a vital tool for protecting sensitive information in today's digital age. As more business operations move online, the importance of strong encryption cannot be overstated. Because there are various levels of encryption available, it can be challenging to determine just how much encryption a business should have for cloud security without examining certain factors. Business owners can learn more here by taking certain factors into consideration.
Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global low speed electric vehicle market size reached US$ 3.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.12 Billion by...
LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about How Autonomous Vehicle Technology Is Exploring the World of Self-Driving Automobiles
Books, television shows, and movies, of the past depicted a future world in which automation was king. Homes would essentially take care of themselves. Appliances would need little human intervention if any. They'd intuitively know when it was time to spring into action. On top of all that, vehicles would drive themselves.
