ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals

Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Woonsocket Call

ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow

ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Woonsocket Call

DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World

Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call

French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD

Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
Woonsocket Call

PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement

London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
Woonsocket Call

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Sotera Health Company Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SHC

If you purchased Sotera Health securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sotera Health class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11454 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 27, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Woonsocket Call

GINKGO BIOWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks with a Class Period from May 11, 2021 to October 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ginkgo Bioworks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Global Luxury Travel Market 2022: Featuring Absolute Travel, Thomas Cook, Scott Dunn and Travelopia Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Luxury Travel Market Size By Tour Type, By Age Group Of Travellers, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Luxury Travel Market was valued at USD 1072.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1795.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Woonsocket Call

Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Level of Encryption Is Ideal for a Business

Encryption is a vital tool for protecting sensitive information in today's digital age. As more business operations move online, the importance of strong encryption cannot be overstated. Because there are various levels of encryption available, it can be challenging to determine just how much encryption a business should have for cloud security without examining certain factors. Business owners can learn more here by taking certain factors into consideration.
Woonsocket Call

Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global low speed electric vehicle market size reached US$ 3.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.12 Billion by...
Woonsocket Call

LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy