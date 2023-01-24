Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
"All the economic analysis of the state shows that a living wage in the state is over 16 dollars an hour for just one individual"
kunm.org
Advocate calls for equity as NM lawmakers debate tax reforms
Significant tax reforms, including adjustments to income tax brackets and lowering the gross receipts tax, are expected to move through the Roundhouse this year with bipartisan backing, including from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Bill Jordan, government relations officer and senior policy advisor for New Mexico Voices for Children, penned a piece called “23 Roundhouse Resolutions for 2023,” that calls for lawmakers to create a more equitable tax code — not only with an eye towards income levels, but race and gender as well. He spoke with KUNM about why a children’s advocacy organization has tax reform so high on its priority list.
errorsofenchantment.com
School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature
It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
ladailypost.com
State Legacy Fund Would Help Draw Federal Dollars To Conservation Programs In New Mexico
At least a billion dollars in federal conservation money is available to aid New Mexico in everything from restoring watersheds and protecting imperiled species to helping ecosystems better withstand climate change. The state is missing out on most of it because it lacks matching funds. Some state leaders, environmental groups...
kunm.org
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham pledges to prioritize public safety
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by a group of bipartisan legislators at the Roundhouse Wednesday who emphasized the importance of bills curbing gun violence in this session. The governor made a push on a slew of proposals focused on preventing gun violence, tackling crime and investing more in law...
ladailypost.com
Democrats Introduce Bill Providing $1 Billion For Governor-Backed Tax Rebates
New Mexico taxpayers who received rebates in 2022 are likely to see another round of payments. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said late last year she wanted to use part of the projected $3 billion in new state revenues to provide $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 for couples who file jointly.
pinonpost.com
Bill limiting governor’s emergency powers passes through first committee
On Wednesday, H.B. 80, sponsored by Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Chaves), passed through its first committee with vast bipartisan support. The bill would limit the New Mexico governor’s emergency powers to 90 days for a state of emergency, with intervention by the legislature. The bill notes, “The special session called...
krwg.org
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Announces Plan To Deliver Economic Relief To New Mexicans
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced her plan to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans with the introduction of legislation that will send one-time rebates to approximately 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Sponsored by Sen. Benny Shendo, Senate Bill 10 will deliver $1 billion in household relief...
krwg.org
Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico
Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
ladailypost.com
Governor-Backed Fund Would Address Shortage Of Health Care Providers In New Mexico’s Rural Areas
Immediately after Dr. Wangler opened a nonprofit health center serving Gallup and McKinley County last year, patients started to pour through her doors. “We certainly could tell that we had identified a critical need,” said Wangler, founder and executive director of Gallup Community Health. Since then, the health center...
KOAT 7
Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
ladailypost.com
GSA Secretary John Garcia To Depart Administration
SANTA FE — The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced that General Services Department (GSA) Secretary John Garcia will depart state government after a long career in public service at both the local and state levels. His last day will be Feb. 3, 2023. “John has been...
newsfromthestates.com
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
ladailypost.com
RLD Deputy Superintendent/Former Legislative Director Victor Reyes Departs Lujan Grisham Administration
SANTA FE — Victor Reyes, Deputy Superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD) and former legislative director for Gov. Lujan Grisham, is leaving the administration to pursue new opportunities. “I am exceedingly lucky to have had Victor as an integral part of my team for these...
k12dive.com
New Mexico bill would hold schools accountable for ventilation improvements
As COVID-19 raised concerns around the airborne spread of viruses in schools, proposed legislation in New Mexico would require all school districts to test their ventilation systems at least every five years. Each report must be completed by a certified technician or mechanical engineer and would include appropriate recommendations for...
