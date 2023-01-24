ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 1

Related
kunm.org

Advocate calls for equity as NM lawmakers debate tax reforms

Significant tax reforms, including adjustments to income tax brackets and lowering the gross receipts tax, are expected to move through the Roundhouse this year with bipartisan backing, including from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Bill Jordan, government relations officer and senior policy advisor for New Mexico Voices for Children, penned a piece called “23 Roundhouse Resolutions for 2023,” that calls for lawmakers to create a more equitable tax code — not only with an eye towards income levels, but race and gender as well. He spoke with KUNM about why a children’s advocacy organization has tax reform so high on its priority list.
NEW MEXICO STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature

It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham pledges to prioritize public safety

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by a group of bipartisan legislators at the Roundhouse Wednesday who emphasized the importance of bills curbing gun violence in this session. The governor made a push on a slew of proposals focused on preventing gun violence, tackling crime and investing more in law...
ladailypost.com

Democrats Introduce Bill Providing $1 Billion For Governor-Backed Tax Rebates

New Mexico taxpayers who received rebates in 2022 are likely to see another round of payments. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said late last year she wanted to use part of the projected $3 billion in new state revenues to provide $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 for couples who file jointly.
pinonpost.com

Bill limiting governor’s emergency powers passes through first committee

On Wednesday, H.B. 80, sponsored by Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Chaves), passed through its first committee with vast bipartisan support. The bill would limit the New Mexico governor’s emergency powers to 90 days for a state of emergency, with intervention by the legislature. The bill notes, “The special session called...
krwg.org

Local lawmakers claim greater power

Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico

Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

GSA Secretary John Garcia To Depart Administration

SANTA FE — The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced that General Services Department (GSA) Secretary John Garcia will depart state government after a long career in public service at both the local and state levels. His last day will be Feb. 3, 2023. “John has been...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing

A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
NEW MEXICO STATE
k12dive.com

New Mexico bill would hold schools accountable for ventilation improvements

As COVID-19 raised concerns around the airborne spread of viruses in schools, proposed legislation in New Mexico would require all school districts to test their ventilation systems at least every five years. Each report must be completed by a certified technician or mechanical engineer and would include appropriate recommendations for...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy