18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Rains Looming This Weekend
Happy Friday! Today's sunny weather will be the last clear day for a while, so get outside and enjoy it! Stormy weather is on the way for our Saturday Night as we continue to track showers and storms moving into the region. With this, we have the possibility of flooding concerns. This pattern is looking similar to a previous event that gave us flash flood warnings and the possibility of some severe weather. This is definitely a day to stay weather aware as we continue to track these storms heading into Saturday evening. The stormy setup is expected to last until the evening hours of Sunday, weening slightly for the nighttime, giving us a slight break for Monday, with more showers possible. After Monday, we see more showers essentially every day of the week as we enter a very rainy pattern taking hold of Acadiana for the next work week. This has the potential to cause flooding in some areas.
Acadia Parish School Board votes to approve 4-day school week
One local school district is making a bold move impacting the education of its students. The Acadia Parish schools will be going to 4-day a week classes. At a brief special meeting Thursday evening, the Acadia Parish school board voted 5 to 3 to implement the 4-day week starting with next school year.
Mayor speaks out on gun violence as Franklin police investigate drive-by shootings
Mayor Eugene Foulcard news release Thursday about acts of gun violence on January 25... FRANKLIN, La.— “Unfortunately those that have a total disregard of life are once again in focus as acts of hatred continue to consume their lives. Many will try to blame lack of recreation programming, although we have more programming than ever, but never once focus on parenting. Many will try to even blame the police but never the family members and those that remain silent within their neighborhoods. Until our community stands up to these senseless acts of gun violence that we see happening across our country will we continue to see these acts from time to time. It may be New Iberia one day, Baton Rouge and New Orleans the next and so on but until OUR community stands up and does the right thing we will remain on this cycle we see every day across our country. We continually blame the system when it starts with mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers. Uncles, aunts, cousins and family friends also bear responsibility. We need for the change to begin in the pews of our churches and in each hallway of our school system. We need those that are tired to speak up. We need those that are concerned to speak up. We need those that want to talk after the fact to stand up now before another life is loss to death or life in prison. It's easy to do a balloon release or create another t-shirt. It's also easy to pass blame. The cries of not my baby happen on both sides of innocence and guilt. Come together and help heal our city of those that hold senseless gun violence and a lifestyle that is even above YOU!
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KADN) — Attorneys for the four people facing rape charges after 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was fatally struck by a car say they will prove that their clients are innocent. "As the facts of this case continue to come forth, we believe that intent and...
