Woonsocket Call

Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges

With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Woonsocket Call

BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards

BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
OXFORD, AL
Woonsocket Call

DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

Kettering College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Students Pursuing Health Science Education

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide lecture capture and media management solutions campuswide. The institution is a faith-based healthcare college that provides focused medical degrees through accelerated programs. Institutional leaders were seeking a media solution that allowed faculty to easily record and host...
DAYTON, OH
Woonsocket Call

Realtimecampaign.com Talks about How to Build Communication Skills in Female Motivational Speakers

Motivational speakers assist audiences in switching from conventional to creative thinking. However, some need help to choose what's right for them personally and professionally. They require a competent and intelligent motivational speaker who can help them comprehend the advantages and disadvantages of a given situation. A motivational speaker improves people's perception of life by guiding their thoughts and steering them toward success or happiness.
Woonsocket Call

University of Phoenix Vice Provost Doris Savron Featured Guest Speaker for Greater Phoenix Chamber Mentor Program

Program provides professional mentoring opportunities to young professionals. University of Phoenix is pleased to announce Doris Savron, vice provost, was a featured guest speaker for the second annual Valley Young Professionals (VYP), a program of the Greater Phoenix Chamber (Chamber) Mentorship Program’s kick-off event. The event was held at 3:30 p.m. AZT, January 25, at the Greater Phoenix Chamber offices.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woonsocket Call

Bring Teams Closer Together with the Help of Blazing Ginger

Helping companies with team building, presentation skills, and leadership training. At every workplace, it is essential to maintain a strong connection and collaboration amongst employees. With employees slowly reporting back to offices, traveling to work on top of their daily tasks can pose a challenge to productivity, especially since people have adapted to working from home. Fortunately, Blazing Ginger is here to turn things around and help companies improve their performance and efficiency.

